Welcome to another part of our “An Unexpected Journey” series: Join us and our four unlikely heroes in and through an epic adventure and also get practical tips and (diagram) tricks for your next assignment as a role-playing leader* in or motivated player!

You only understand train station? Then in the first part of the “Unexpected Journey” you read what it’s actually all about – and in the second part you can follow the four protagonists* into the adventure. So that you are prepared for this, today we will show you how you can create your own hero using draw.io and a decision tree.

So buckle up, let’s go!

Your hero character – setting the course: Creating decision tree diagrams in Confluence

Each hero must make tough decisions, whether it’s how to hunt down the evil prince or which software feature to introduce first. If you don’t have an assistant to help you, we have a hot tip for you: a decision tree might be just the tool you need! In the following we will show you how to use draw.io to create decision tree diagrams in Confluence.

What is a decision tree?

A decision tree is a type of flowchart that visualizes a decision-making process, showing various options and their outcomes. Decision trees allow you to systematically examine scenarios, identify potential outcomes, assess risks, and predict the likelihood of success.

As an example: how likely is it that a hobbit manages to bring the one ring to annihilation?

The diagram itself uses a simple structure with nodes (= the decisions to be made) and branches (= the options to choose from). Decision trees can be simple or extremely complex, involving data such as probabilities and costs. They are commonly used in operations management and corporate strategy, but also play a role in programming and machine learning.

How to create a decision tree in draw.io (and fight the forces of evil)

Today we’re going to “plant” a decision tree to answer one of the questions of all questions before you embark on your adventure: Which D&D character class should you choose?

Are you the type to rout enemies with fireballs or freeze them with bolts of ice? Or is there a skilled fighter in you or an equally skilled fighter who fearlessly goes into battle with sword in hand? Or do you prefer to operate in secret and use the right moment to stab your enemies (and friends) in the back?

In Dungeons & Dragons you can choose from different classes (which doesn’t make it any easier). As such, this is a decision that has occupied budding adventurers for decades—and a prototypical example of the kind of decision that a decision tree is great at making.

How to start

To create a decision tree in Confluence, first open the draw.io macro. You can start with a blank diagram, or use the flowchart template to fill your canvas with a few shapes that you can start using. For our diagram we will start from scratch.

Click on a shape from the left menu that you want to use as the starting node. It is important that you choose a clear form so that you can see directly where the decision tree begins. Then you can adjust the color and outline in the “Style” menu on the right. Double-click the shape and label it with the decision you need to make, in this case, “Which class should I choose?”

Expand the chart with additional questions

Of course, this question is too broad to start with, so we’re creating a second question node that will help you and other adventurers narrow down their choices. Since each of the 12 main classes in D&D can be broadly categorized as magic (wizards), stealth (rogues) or physical attacks (fighters), we will ask our hero characters (or their players) what type of combat they prefer .

To add your next question and thus the next node, hover near the outline of the first shape and click on one of the four blue arrows that appear. In this diagram we use a diamond shape to represent nodes. An arrow will appear leading to the shape. While you can also drag and drop shapes from the left menu, our recommended method automatically links the branches and nodes, so the arrow adjusts as you move your shape.

Next, we’ll create three different branches and label the arrows themselves with the three options players can choose from: Magic, Stealth & Tricks, and Physical Attacks. Add a caption simply by clicking the arrow and typing.

Include all options and continue to the end result

Ok – that’s still not enough. We need to narrow our choices even further as each of these three categories contains multiple options – for example there are 5 classes that use magic. Therefore, add further nodes and branches until you have arrived at the final results (= one character class) in all branches. Be sure to use unique shapes for your results so the chart is clear.

Fix to custom made hero with draw.io

Creating your decision tree using an app like draw.io has several advantages:

You can quickly and easily identify and correct any errors in your selection history.

You can also easily rearrange questions, rewrite them, add or delete nodes and branches.

In case your diagram keeps growing and you have to adjust the position of the elements because you need more space, you can drag & drop all nodes and branches in draw.io, zoom in and out.

Last but not least: If you create your diagram in draw.io, you can also embed it directly into your Confluence pages and come back at any time to further edit, change or add things to your tree.

Tips for creating decision trees

An advantage of decision trees is that they are relatively easy to understand even without technical knowledge – if they are well designed, of course. To help others quickly grasp your diagram, consider the following:

Use different shapes, colors, and strokes to make nodes, results, and other elements in the diagram clearly distinguishable. And since even simple decision trees can quickly fill up with dozens of branches, it’s important that you structure your diagram and place the elements in a way that makes it easy to follow the flow of decisions.

Every adventure needs a strong group of heroes. Creating a decision tree together is a great way to brainstorm solutions as a team and make sure you haven’t overlooked any options. For example, when it comes to deciding whether you really want to go into the dragon’s lair – or not…

