On December 30th, the Sixth Meeting of the Chongqing Sichuan Party and Government Joint Conference on Promoting the Construction of the Chengdu-Chongqing Economic Circle in the Twin-City Region reviewed and approved the Action Plan for Promoting the Market Integration of the Chengdu-Chongqing Region’s Twin-City Economic Circle (hereinafter referred to as the Action Plan) plan”). This also means that the market integration of the Chengdu-Chongqing economic circle will be further accelerated.

According to the relevant person in charge of the Chongqing Municipal Development and Reform Commission, on March 25 this year, the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China and the State Council issued the “Opinions on Accelerating the Construction of a National Unified Large Market” (hereinafter referred to as “Opinions”) and proposed that in combination with major regional strategies and regional coordinated development strategies Implementation, encourage the Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei region, the Yangtze River Delta, the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area, the twin-city economic circle in the Chengdu-Chongqing region, and the urban agglomeration in the middle reaches of the Yangtze River. Improve regional cooperation mechanisms, actively summarize and replicate and promote typical experiences and practices.

Accordingly, the “Action Plan” proposed that under the premise of maintaining a unified national market, the regional coordination mechanism should be improved, and the construction of market integration should be promoted. After about three years of exploration, the market infrastructure in the region will be interconnected, and the flow of commodity elements and resources will be more efficient. smooth, the market system and rules are basically unified, the market supervision and cooperation are more powerful, the new advantages of participating in domestic and international competition and cooperation are significantly improved, and the integration of regional markets is basically realized.

In order to achieve the above goals, the “Action Plan” clarified 24 key tasks from four aspects including jointly improving market infrastructure, jointly optimizing the circulation environment of factor resources, jointly improving market institutions and rules, and jointly strengthening regional market supervision. At the same time, it proposed to strengthen organizational Implementing, doing a good job of supervising and urging the implementation, and creating a good atmosphere are three safeguards.

The relevant person in charge of the Chongqing Municipal Development and Reform Commission stated that Sichuan and Chongqing will strengthen reform coordination, comprehensively promote the implementation of various tasks determined in the “Action Plan”, and accelerate the integration of regional markets.