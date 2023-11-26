How to buy on Amazon from Cuba taking advantage of the discounts?

Aeroenvío: A New Way for Cubans to Shop on Amazon

With Black Friday and Cyber Monday bringing major discounts to online stores like Amazon, many Cubans are finding a way to take advantage of these sales. An alternative to buying on Amazon from Cuba is to use the Aeroenvío service, which allows users to place orders online and receive them at home on the island. The process was recently shared by a Cuban on the social network X, where he detailed his experience with the new service.

Aeroenvío allows users to copy the links of the products they want to buy on Amazon and paste them on the Aeroenvío page, or search for them directly from their search engine. Once the items are selected, users can choose from two shipping methods: a faster option that costs 10 USD per pound and takes about 5 days, and a cheaper option that costs 3 USD per pound and takes about 45 days. The Cuban who shared his experience opted for the latter, as he was not in a hurry to receive his items.

However, it’s important to note that there are additional costs associated with using the Aeroenvío service. These include the price of the product, the tax and shipping from Amazon, the weight of the product, plus the minimum order fee (16 USD). There is also a 7% service handling fee, a card payment fee (8% if in MLC and less if in USD), and additional charges for Customs.

Despite these fees, the Cuban found that buying on Amazon from Cuba through Aeroenvío was cheaper than purchasing items in the informal market or on Revolico. He shared that while initially trying to buy multiple small items in one shipment, he found it to be too expensive with all the added fees. However, he was able to take advantage of the service by purchasing a large item, specifically a monitor.

Amazon offers a wide range of products that can be useful in Cuba, such as food, medicines, hygiene items, electronics, clothing, and shoes, among others. With average discounts reaching over 35% in the United States, especially on electronics, now is an excellent time for Cubans to take advantage of these discounts on Amazon through Aeroenvío. If successful, this could open up a whole new world of online shopping opportunities for Cubans looking to purchase items from international retailers.

As Cyber Monday approaches, the opportunity to access global sales and discounts are a game-changer for many on the island. It is expected that many more Cubans will follow the example of their fellow citizen and take advantage of buying on Amazon from Cuba.

