How to care for neck skin?

It is common to hear everyone worry about facial care to avoid acne or prevent expression lines and signs of aging, however very rarely is the care required for the skin of the neck discussed, which is, to tell the truth, one of the ones that are affected the most over the years.

KienyKe.com spoke with Dr. Alexandra Rada about it to know some advice and tips to take into account when taking care of this area of ​​​​the skin.

“The neck when we get to have it like that of a pisco, there is nothing to do, so my invitation today is that you understand that when we take care of our face in our daily ritual we must also include the neck and décolleté, because treating a sagging neck is very complicated”, explained the expert.

