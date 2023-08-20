How to check my polling station for the 2023 Regional Elections?

All Colombians have an important appointment with democracy on October 29 in the framework of the 2023 Regional Elections in which, according to the National Registry of Civil Status, 20,137 positions of popular election will be determined Throughout the national territory.

Faced with this panorama, it is very important that citizens are clear about their voting station, for this it is vital to register the identity card when it has not been done previously. This applies mainly to young people who have just reached the age of majority and to those who have changed their place of residence.

For registration, it is necessary to go to one of the almost 350 points set up by the Registry to advance the process. For this it is necessary to present the citizenship card either physically or through the ‘Digital ID’.

The registration of citizens can be advanced until August 29 and the consultation of the enabled points can be done in the following link by entering the data of your department and municipality and approaching the nearest point.

Check here the points for the registration of identity card for the regional elections 2023

