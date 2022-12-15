How to choose 108 officially released drugs? How to take medicine for wind-cold and wind-heat? Can anti-inflammatory drugs be taken?Expert explanation

The Beijing Food and Drug Administration has recently given professional guidance on how citizens should use medicines scientifically and rationally. Traditional Chinese medicine needs to distinguish between wind-cold cold and wind-heat cold, and use symptomatic medicine; the choice of medicine should be less than too many, and the medicine can be stopped when the symptoms are relieved.

Recently, on the basis of the drug varieties recommended in the ninth edition of the diagnosis and treatment plan by the National Health and Health Commission, the Beijing Municipal Health and Health Commission organized experts in pharmacy, clinical and traditional Chinese medicine to formulate the city’s “Catalogue of Drugs for Patients Infected with New Coronavirus (First Edition)”, Improve and supplement recommended medications.

Yang Yiheng, deputy director of the Beijing Pharmaceutical Quality Control and Improvement Center and deputy director of the Pharmacy Department of Peking University Third Hospital, said that these 108 catalogs have a variety of optional drugs for each category according to their ingredients.

Yang Yiheng:From the perspective of the patient’s current clinical manifestations, there are many similar drugs that can be treated, and are even better than some drug treatments. The “Catalogue” classifies Chinese medicines and Western medicines, and Western medicines are divided into different medicines according to their efficacy, such as antipyretic, cough-relieving, and phlegm-reducing medicines. Traditional Chinese medicine is provided according to the classification of syndromes, such as treating wind-cold cold, wind-heat cold, and treating wind-cold cough and wind-heat cough.

In the 108 catalogues, each generic drug name is produced by at least 10 manufacturers in our country. You don’t need to focus on one or two drugs, and we can use a large number of drugs. For example, Western medicine is divided into antipyretics. There are sustained-release capsules, sustained-release tablets, and oral liquids. The different dosage forms have the same ingredients and the same content, and they can all be used.

Citizens should pay attention to the fact that traditional Chinese medicine should be used according to the symptoms. If the medicine is not used for wind-cold symptoms and wind-heat symptoms, it will cause severe and long-lasting symptoms.

Yang Yiheng:Severe winter is also the time when flu breaks out every year, and it is easy to feel the cold evil. The main characteristics of anemofrigid cold are fear of cold and runny nose. Many people do have this kind of performance during the course of the disease, and their body temperature will soar. Because this year’s cold has another feature, that is, everyone will have a feeling of soreness all over the body.

If you have symptoms of chills at the beginning, use the medicine for treating wind-cold and cold, and the cold evil will be discharged from the exterior evil, and it will no longer remain in the body. However, if the wrong medicine is used, the medicine for wind-heat-cold will be very cold. If the cold evil persists, you will have diarrhea, colder and colder, muscle aches, and further, bone pain. Therefore, it must be used rationally. We also analyzed it for everyone in the catalog, wind-cold, wind-heat and cold.

Anti-inflammatory drugs have little effect in the treatment of this new coronavirus infection, so it is not recommended to take them by yourself.

Yang Yiheng:Viral infections are not bacterial infections, and anti-inflammatory drugs are not recommended. Unless there is already yellow thick sputum and signs of bacterial infection, go to the hospital for an etiological examination of bacterial microorganisms first, and then take antibiotics if it is judged that there is a bacterial infection. The overuse of antimicrobial drugs can lead to drug resistance, which is also a very big problem.

If the symptoms are relieved or already in the recovery period, but the antigen is still positive, there is no need to continue medication. In addition, the content and dosage form of antipyretics for children are different from those for adults, and adult antipyretics for children are not recommended. Yang Yiheng, deputy director of the Beijing Pharmaceutical Quality Control and Improvement Center and deputy director of the Pharmacy Department of Peking University Third Hospital, suggested:

Yang Yiheng:First, when there are no symptoms, do not prepare medicines. Second, if symptoms occur, you must choose the right and reasonable medicines according to your physical fitness and clinical manifestations. Third, the choice of drugs should be less and not more. For the treatment of the same symptom, just choose one drug.

