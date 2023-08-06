How to choose a rental home with a suitable location?

Uus-Mustamäe. Photo by Bonava / Tanel Meos

There are many rental homes on the market, and when choosing the most suitable one, you should think about what are the important needs for you and your family. In order to make the choice easier, real estate specialist Olga Horn of the housing development company Bonava Estonia gives some recommendations that should be paid attention to when looking for a rental home.

Distance to workplaces and school and kindergarten

If you are moving alone or as a couple with a partner, keep in mind how far the workplace is and think about what is the optimal time for you that you are willing to spend getting to work and coming home. In general, the workplace could be located 15-30 minutes away from home. Also keep in mind the location of your partner’s workplace. If you have children in your family, the proximity of schools and kindergartens becomes important, which makes it convenient for children to move independently or gives parents the opportunity to transport them easily.

2. Transport connection and accessibility by car, bicycle and foot

In addition to the distance to workplaces and schools and kindergartens, it is important to consider how to get there. Check whether there are suitable public transport stops and convenient connection lines nearby, and think about whether there is a suitable connection to other parts of the city you need. Also pay attention to, if you are traveling by car, whether it is convenient to park around the house and whether the neighborhood has sufficient pedestrian and cyclist safety. Since school hours generally end for the day, it is important to monitor whether the child can safely walk home from school.

3. How many rooms and on which floor

Choose a rental home of the right size for you or your family. Think about what rooms you need, for example: do the children need several rooms or do they need a common room; whether it is necessary to have a home office from time to time; if you live alone or as a couple, do you prefer a separate bedroom or loft-style one-room. Maybe based on real needs. Also think about how many floors you want to live on and whether the upper floors can be reached by elevator. For example, in the case of a small family, it is convenient to transport with a stroller, if you don’t have to constantly carry it up the stairs by hand, or if there are elderly people in the household, if they can get home as easily as possible.

4. Proximity to a grocery store

In addition to the proximity of transport stops, it is also worth checking whether there is a grocery store within walking distance. It is significantly more time and environmentally friendly if the store is within walking distance and you don’t always have to take a long bus or car ride to get a few groceries.

5. Leisure opportunities in the neighborhood

Although a rental home may not be a decades-long residence for all families, no compromises should be made in terms of the environment. Choose a neighborhood where you have important opportunities, such as the proximity of a park, versatile playgrounds for children, hiking trails, an outdoor gym, a dog park, or the like. Consider your own and your household’s interests and hobbies. Be sure to choose the kind of rental apartment that you like and where it is pleasant to live and enjoy life.