If your motorcycle was stolen and recovered in Huila, here we tell you how to claim it.

During the first 77 days of the year, the Police in the department of Huila have recovered 144 motorcycles thanks to their operational and control activity in urban and rural areas. If you were the victim of theft of your motorcycle and it was recovered, these are the steps you must follow to recover it:

First of all, check with the Prosecutor’s Office with your complaint for theft, that your motorcycle has been recovered. Next, attach the documentation that proves that you are the owner of the motorcycle, such as the ownership card, the transfer to your name and other relevant documents. Also make sure your SOAT is up to date.

Once you have all the documentation, go to the SIJIN or Police Station where the motorcycle is located with the authorization documentation from the Prosecutor’s Office for its respective return.

The motorcycles have been recovered in several municipalities of the department, including Garzón, Pitalito, La Plata, Campoalegre, Gigante, Guadalupe, San Agustín, among others.

Lieutenant Colonel Jenny Paola Franco, deputy commander of the Huila Police Department, highlighted that this year there has been a 45% increase in the recovery of motorcycles compared to the previous year. Do not be left without your recovered motorcycle, claim it by following these simple steps!