Home News How to claim your motorcycle that was stolen and recovered?
News

How to claim your motorcycle that was stolen and recovered?

by admin
How to claim your motorcycle that was stolen and recovered?

If your motorcycle was stolen and recovered in Huila, here we tell you how to claim it.

During the first 77 days of the year, the Police in the department of Huila have recovered 144 motorcycles thanks to their operational and control activity in urban and rural areas. If you were the victim of theft of your motorcycle and it was recovered, these are the steps you must follow to recover it:

First of all, check with the Prosecutor’s Office with your complaint for theft, that your motorcycle has been recovered. Next, attach the documentation that proves that you are the owner of the motorcycle, such as the ownership card, the transfer to your name and other relevant documents. Also make sure your SOAT is up to date.

Once you have all the documentation, go to the SIJIN or Police Station where the motorcycle is located with the authorization documentation from the Prosecutor’s Office for its respective return.

The motorcycles have been recovered in several municipalities of the department, including Garzón, Pitalito, La Plata, Campoalegre, Gigante, Guadalupe, San Agustín, among others.

Lieutenant Colonel Jenny Paola Franco, deputy commander of the Huila Police Department, highlighted that this year there has been a 45% increase in the recovery of motorcycles compared to the previous year. Do not be left without your recovered motorcycle, claim it by following these simple steps!

See also  Rigged calls at the university, the last became first. And the secretary said, "This ends up in jail"

You may also like

Korea Customs Service omitted post-management of ultrapure water...

The orange bus and the rural area

Promoting Agricultural Modernization and Building an Agricultural Powerful...

Buga Expectation, Mannheim School Support for earthquake victims,...

Condemnation for Mauritania receiving a separatist official

Santa Marta Sostenible and Salva tu Río, carried...

Fatal accident near Göttingen: mother and son die...

Moroccan Sports Journalists organizes a sports event in...

Test Rotolight Neo 3 – Ingenious photo/video LED...

The phenomenon of setting up tents for weddings...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy