How to Claim Your Stimulus Check in California: Steps to Receive your Payment

Stimulus checks are continuing to be delivered in California, providing much-needed financial aid to millions of people in the face of inflation in the United States. While many taxpayers have already received their payments, there are still some who are waiting. Here is how you can claim your stimulus check if it has not arrived yet.

The delivery of stimulus checks began on October 7, 2022, and so far, approximately 7.2 million direct deposits and 9.6 million preloaded debit cards have been issued through postal mail.

The “Inflation Relief” project, approved in July 2022, aims to reimburse taxes for the middle class in California. According to news, eligible citizens can receive up to $1,050 to cover family expenses.

To claim the stimulus check, California taxpayers must have previously submitted joint income statements of up to $500,000 for 2020. Individual filers must have reported income of up to $250,000. If these requirements are met and the stimulus check has not been received, individuals must:

1. Have lived in the state for at least six months in 2020 and still reside in California.

2. Not have been declared as a dependent in 2020.

3. Have declared their 2020 taxes before October 15, 2021.

4. Meet the adjusted gross income levels in California.

The amount of the stimulus check in California depends on the taxpayer’s adjusted gross income and whether they have dependents. Joint refunds range from $700 to $1,050, head of household or surviving spouse refunds range from $350 to $700.

For those who have not yet received their Middle Class Tax Refund in California, the payment will be made either through direct deposit or a debit card sent via postal mail. The California Tax Board (FTB) has stated that pending payments will be made by the end of September to the first week of October 2023.

It is important for taxpayers to keep an eye on their bank accounts or mailboxes for the arrival of their stimulus checks.

In Georgia, the Department of Revenue (DOR) was required to issue most excise income tax refunds by July 1, 2023, for those who filed their return on or before April 18. However, those affected by Hurricane Idalia were granted an extension until October 16, 2023, and the deadline has since been further extended to February 15, 2024.

In Montana, residents can receive an annual check of up to $675 to alleviate high housing tax payments. This initiative aims to assist with the payment of property taxes, which can be burdensome in the state.

If you are awaiting a stimulus check or have questions about refunds in Georgia or Montana, it is important to stay informed and follow the necessary steps to ensure you receive the financial assistance you are entitled to.

