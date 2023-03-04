Bad energies are a term used to describe the negative or dense vibrations that are perceived in an environment, person or situation.

They can also be perceived in specific places, such as houses, buildings, public spaces, abandoned places or places with a history of negative events.

These energies can be caused by various reasons, such as conflicts, traumatic situations, activity paranormalthe energetic imbalance of the place or even by the presence of people who emanate negative energy.

When bad energies are present, they can affect the physical, emotional and mental well-being of the people who inhabit the place, unbalancing the harmony of the space in which they are.

The reasons why there may be bad energy in the home can be:

– Negative emotions of the inhabitants of the home.

– Conflicts between family members.

– Presence of objects with a negative emotional charge.

– Lack of cleanliness and order in the home.

– Presence of people or situations that generate tension or stress.

It is important to take measures to cleanse and purify bad energy in the home, in order to maintain a positive and well-being environment.

How to clean and purify the house of bad energy?

Sun light:

Open the windows to let in sunlight, which can help clear negative energies.

Sal:

Placing salt on a plate in each corner of the house can help absorb bad energy.

Plants:

Mixture of flower water (daisies, chamomile, pink roses, bay leaf, lavender, orange leaves, cinnamon), if you prefer it can be cold, but for better effectiveness you can infuse the flowers for 5 minutes and leave in a room on the home.

Sprinkle with salt water:

Mixing salt water and sprinkling it in the corners of the house can help cleanse the energy.

Crystals or stones:

White quartz, transparent quartz, onyx, tiger eye quartz or amber.

When it starts to get dark, take the protective quartz and place it on a plate, shake off the dust and then put it under a stream of fresh water.

Each quartz is placed in a different room of the house.

White sage:

It has purifying properties and one of the ways to use it is by burning its leaves and passing it through all the spaces in the house, as a sahumerium.

It should be done after cleaning the house with soap and water.

Incense:

Lighting incense such as sandalwood or palo santo can help clear the air of bad energy.

Candles:

Lighting candles can help purify the environment.

Music:

Listening to relaxing music or mantras can help eliminate bad energy.

Energy cleaning rituals should be done every month to ensure that bad energy does not accumulate at home.

These are just a few options to clear bad energy in specific places and that each person can find the one that works best for them.

In more extreme cases, such as places with paranormal activity, it is recommended to seek professional help.

It is important to remember that energy clearing is a personal process and each person may find different methods that work for them.

The important thing is to be constant in practice and maintain an atmosphere of harmony and well-being at home.

