In recent weeks, EL NUEVO SIGLO has interviewed various local mayors of Bogotá in order to learn about the problems they face in their respective locations. The figures and conclusions revealed by the leaders indicate that the insecurity caused by multiple modalities is increasing.

Given this situation, questions are growing about the precision of the current strategies established by the district authorities to combat the increase in insecurity in Bogotá. Under this premise, this newspaper spoke with Néstor Rosanía, a researcher and consultant on security and defense issues, hemispheric security, insurgency, terrorism, negotiation and armed conflicts, about the effectiveness of localized and focused strategies in each locality to reduce the rates of unsafety.

The expert explains that currently the security model implemented by the Police to address crime corresponds to the units arranged throughout the city and to the quadrants in each of the neighborhoods.

“Within that territoriality, the crimes that are happening are faced, so the approach in a first layer is through territoriality. However, the need has made them begin to focus it towards a specialized command, for example, for Transmilenio, then territoriality is left aside in terms of the city and it focuses on something specific, which in this case is transportation ” he explained.

Specialized crime units

In several localities, one of the main problems is insecurity in various forms, among which theft of people, bicycles, apartments, cell phones, vehicles, drug trafficking, homicides, personal injuries, intrafamily violence, sexual crimes and even threats from the ‘Aragua Train’ and bodies in bags.

In this sense, Néstor Rosanía points out that a good strategy to cover all of these and other crimes related to insecurity are specialized units.

“It would be a good step forward, but it would not be the total solution. Territorial control needs to be exercised, taking into account that Bogotá is an excessively large city in terms of geographic space, and the ideal is that in addition to that we would have units specialized in crimes. The challenge is that there are generally no resources in terms of personnel,” said the expert.

Attrition of the police force

Rosanía indicates that one of the aspects that play against the current strategies to counteract the insecurity indexes corresponds to the fact that when the Police alert a crisis in this aspect, the response of the District is to announce a greater presence of police and therefore the citizenry assumes that all the new police officers will exercise surveillance and control tasks at the same time.

“That begins to be divided into eight-hour shifts, that is, at that moment there is only a third fulfilling the function, because the rest are on break, in administrative work, plus the others who are in surveillance work. as escorts, etc. ”, explains the expert.

For this reason, Rosanía maintains that the Police have a number of functions that cause the available force that was initially available to wear out and therefore end up being less effective than initially thought.

Seven new specialized commands

This year the objectives in terms of Security, Coexistence and Justice are focused mainly on the reduction of robbery and theft of people; in disorder and insecurity in critical points such as the city center, the surroundings of Corabastos and Transmilenio; in providing protection and security to women and to Bogotá at night.

The District Administration, headed by Mayor Claudia López, ordered, as part of its strategy to mitigate multi-crime in Bogotá, the creation of seven specialized commands formed and combined with Police personnel – commanded by a colonel – and the Mayor of Bogota.

The first corresponds to the TransMilenio Command, headed by Lieutenant Colonel Jáder Llerena, which, as announced by the mayoress at its launch, would reinforce the security of users in the system, its environment and public space. The specialized group also carries out comprehensive mega-takes to combat evasion and is made up of 1,405 police officers, 1,179 managers and 347 security guards.

The Purple Command, under the coordination of Police Lieutenant Colonel Ana Gabriel Gutiérrez, is made up of more than 500 female officers. Its objective is to help, accompany, care for and permanently protect women; develop actions of education and prevention, deterrence of violence, reaction, rapid response and will make “Plan Cazador”.

The Central Zone Command, in charge of Lieutenant Colonel Héctor Rodríguez, operates from Calle 1 to Calle 26 and from Carrera 5 to Carrera 17, and coordinates the three Police commanders from the towns of La Candelaria, Los Mártires and Santa Fe. It works to improve security and crime prevention in areas such as San Victorino, the university corridor, Carreras 10 and 13, and the San Bernardo and Santa Fe neighborhoods.

The Corabastos Command, headed by Lieutenant Colonel Camilo Torres, carries out comprehensive interventions to combat child labor, micro-trafficking, extortion and the invasion of public space in the Corabastos area, in neighborhoods such as María Paz and Patio Bonito, as well of controls and records to highways and highways and the TransMilenio Corridor (Avenida Ciudad de Cali).

The Night Command, made up of officials from the district administration, carries out control and prevention actions on Thursday, Friday and Saturday from 6:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m. at the most critical points in each of the 19 localities . This command will be led by the Secretary of Government, the Secretary of Security or the Chief of the District Cabinet.

The Environmental Command was created to prevent invasions on land that is not suitable for housing, in high-risk or landslide areas. Recently, this specialized group carried out activities in Usme, Usaquén and Ciudad Bolívar, carrying out six closures of haulage material collection centers, five demolitions of structures and three seizures of machinery that was used for illegal works.

Finally, the Bogotá Limpia Command, aimed at controlling the carters, the recyclers, promoting cleanliness and order in the city; It has seized 152 sharp weapons and 83 carts, has dismantled 51 cabins and collected 78.5 tons of waste. It has also carried out 12 transfers for protection and restored the rights of seven children.