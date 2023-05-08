How to create application maps? A farmer explains it

7
Farmer Hannes Kuhnwald reports on his 900 ha farm in the Mecklenburg Lake District on his YouTube channel. Precision farming drives him. He chose the 365FarmNet software because the basic version is free.
In the video he explains step by step how he uses it to create potential and application maps
- Select software and enter the field for which you want to create an application map.
- Select vintages and periods that should be used for the calculation, for example whether catch crops, corn, dry years, etc. should be included.
- calculate. The basis for this is the normally differentiated vegetation index (NDVI), which measures the light reflection of plants. Important: The NDVI cannot differentiate between diseased plants and lower vegetation cover. In addition, he cannot distinguish between the fruit and weeds.
- Fine-tuning: Each individual card that was used for the average calculation can be activated or deactivated again
- Select activity (fertilization in this case) and automatic or manual creation. For example, you can choose the “Quality” or “Balance” strategy or manually enter how much you want to apply to areas with very high or very low vegetation. This must be based on a determination of fertilizer requirements
- The basic version of the program is then not sufficient for exporting the file in Shape or ISO-XML format. With the paid version, the file can be downloaded and then read into the terminal.