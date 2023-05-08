Home » How to create application maps? A farmer explains it
News

How to create application maps? A farmer explains it

by admin
How to create application maps? A farmer explains it

Farmer Hannes Kuhnwald reports on his 900 ha farm in the Mecklenburg Lake District on his YouTube channel. Precision farming drives him. He chose the 365FarmNet software because the basic version is free.

In the video he explains step by step how he uses it to create potential and application maps

  1. Select software and enter the field for which you want to create an application map.
  2. Select vintages and periods that should be used for the calculation, for example whether catch crops, corn, dry years, etc. should be included.
  3. calculate. The basis for this is the normally differentiated vegetation index (NDVI), which measures the light reflection of plants. Important: The NDVI cannot differentiate between diseased plants and lower vegetation cover. In addition, he cannot distinguish between the fruit and weeds.
  4. Fine-tuning: Each individual card that was used for the average calculation can be activated or deactivated again
  5. Select activity (fertilization in this case) and automatic or manual creation. For example, you can choose the “Quality” or “Balance” strategy or manually enter how much you want to apply to areas with very high or very low vegetation. This must be based on a determination of fertilizer requirements
  6. The basic version of the program is then not sufficient for exporting the file in Shape or ISO-XML format. With the paid version, the file can be downloaded and then read into the terminal.
See also  How sexy is this baroque work - La Stampa

You may also like

Whiteboards, databases, automation – innovative innovations in Confluence...

Emerald soprano triumphs in Russia – Diario La...

These are the new rates for the taxi...

Tesãi Foundation celebrates International Midwife’s Day

EL PILÓN spoke with the representative of Cesar,...

The 24th Anniversary of the Bombing of the...

Heating with air conditioning: complete heat pump for...

DON’T FEEL BAD ABOUT THE PERFECT LIVES ON...

Do cats sense tragedies?

Wall Street-Woodstock: That’s why Warren Buffett’s warning bodes...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy