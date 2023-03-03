People don’t engage with financial issues because they are too complicated and unentertaining – they let supposed specialists answer these questions for them, which in turn leads to the results of unequal opportunities in the financial sector.

At least private investors have understood that it makes sense to buy ETFs to invest money: they have an idea of ​​diversification and quality, although this quality is dubious, especially in the sustainability segment. People also know that the 1% to 2% interest (if any) on their money market account doesn’t cover even a third of inflation and they’re losing money. When people delve a little deeper into financial issues, they also know that they are subject to certain distortions and may already have a hunch that their money management is not necessarily rational. A 9% share of the budgets of the financial intermediaries in the GDP of the USA (similarly in Europe) cannot be evidence of a well and rationally functioning capital market – you have to delve a little deeper to find this out.