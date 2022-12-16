Original title: How to deal with febrile convulsions in children infected with the new coronavirus?Grasp the knowledge points of home emergency care

Workers’ Daily-China Industry Net reporter Zhang Chong correspondent Xu Min Li Li Li Lei Wu Lifen

The new crown virus is coming violently, and the whole people are fighting the enemy bravely in the battle against Omicron. Among them, “fever” is a symptom with a high probability that the body will appear when the body resists the virus. Fever not only increases the discomfort of children, but also prone to febrile convulsions that make parents feel at a loss.

In view of the sharp increase in the number of new crown infection cases in children, the incidence of febrile seizures in children has also increased, and many babies have also been admitted to the intensive care unit due to “febrile seizures”. Home emergency care tips to help you through the “difficult times”.

What are febrile seizures in children?

If we want to deal with febrile convulsions correctly, we must know the other party’s details in order to be victorious in all battles. Febrile seizures (FS) mostly occur in children aged 6 months to 5 years. Convulsions occur at the early stage of fever or during the period of rapid rise in body temperature, with a prevalence rate of 3% to 5%. impaired consciousness.

FS is divided into simple type and complex type, the main manifestations are as follows:

Possible manifestations of “febrile seizures” in children?

There are three representative manifestations when FS occurs. We must first scientifically distinguish whether febrile convulsions occur.

fever

A febrile convulsion is a convulsive attack occurring during a heat course (rectal temperature ≥38.5°C, axillary temperature ≥38°C).

disturbance of consciousness

Sudden loss of consciousness, refusing to respond, suddenly falling to the ground when standing or moving.

twitch

Face: fixed or upward eyeballs, staring or squinting, facial muscle twitching, trismus, accompanied by cyanosis of lips, mouth foaming or salivation.

Limbs: stiffness or spasm of the whole body, twitching of the limbs, or weakness of the whole body.

Muscle: Involuntary movement of whole body muscles, such as vomiting and incontinence caused by abnormal movement of stomach, intestine and anus muscles.

The symptoms of the above convulsions may appear singly or multiple at the same time, especially when complex FS has focal seizures, it may only be involuntary facial twitching or part of the limbs twitching. Especially for children under 1 year old, and winter is coming, parents will wrap the baby like rice dumplings, and it is not easy to find the occurrence of convulsions. At this time, parents need to be aware of the details and not let go of any evidence!

What should parents do when febrile seizures occur?

Stay calm to prevent aspiration, suffocation and injury

When a convulsion occurs, parents should not panic, and immediately let the child lie on his side on the spot, with his head turned to one side to prevent aspiration, use a wet wipe or towel to remove secretions from the mouth and nose, observe the color of the child’s lips, and prevent suffocation.

Let the “convulsions” happen on their own

Most febrile convulsions are short-lived, lasting 1-3 minutes, and there is no need to rush to anticonvulsant drug treatment. Parents should know that FS cannot be stopped by forcibly pressing and shaking, pinching people, or rushing to cardiopulmonary resuscitation. What we have to do is to wait quietly for the “convulsion attack” to end, and during this period to move the child as little as possible, reduce unnecessary stimulation, and ensure the safety of the child.

Cooling treatment

After the child regains consciousness, oral antipyretic drugs can be used to lower the temperature (acetaminophen is recommended for children aged 2 to 6 months, and acetaminophen or ibuprofen is recommended for children over 6 months, and combined use is not recommended[3]), those who are unconscious can be treated with antipyretic embolism according to the dosage of the drug.

Medical treatment and intermittent prophylaxis if necessary

When a baby with simple FS in the past or the first episode of simple FS aged >18 months, with a clear cause of fever and stable vital signs, no hospitalization is required, and parents can take the above measures at home calmly.

However, seek medical help if:

Nervous system symptoms such as lethargy or dyspnea;

Age of first attack < 18 months, especially those who have been treated with antibiotics;

The cause of FS infection is unknown or the infection is severe;

In the case of complex FS or status of convulsions (convulsions lasting longer than 10 minutes, or the child does not regain consciousness during two convulsions), subsequent changes in the condition may be more complicated, and hospitalization is recommended.

What needs to be accepted is that FS may occur more than once, and each occurrence is a psychological game for parents. For the current trend that all people may become “Xiaoyang people”, children may have multiple convulsions due to repeated high fever.

When FS occurs, what should be prepared at home?

The febrile convulsions caused by “Omicron” infection are mostly simple FS. Parents need not panic, and the prognosis is generally good. Thermometers and antipyretics are the two most important magic weapons for this large-scale FS.

Of course, mothers should also wear “calming clothes”, keep calm, treat them scientifically, and don’t get confused. The occurrence of FS will cause the elders to “rush to the heart”, fall down first, and even need “quick-acting heart-relief pills”.

Do not panic when a child suffers from febrile convulsions. Just like the post-90s mothers when they treat unreasonable troubles with bear children, watch him calmly (convulsions occur). At this time, do not try to reason or immediately meet the requirements (avoid choking, cardiopulmonary resuscitation, etc.) , to prevent the bear child from throwing things indiscriminately or self-mutilation (to avoid aspiration, suffocation or injury), and after the bear child loses his temper, mothers will patiently reason with the child (use antipyretics), so that they will be well-behaved and sensible children baby! If you really can’t cure the bear child, and you don’t get into it (complex FS or persistent convulsions), you need to seek “teacher” or “police uncle” to reason with him (seek medical treatment in time).