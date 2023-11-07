Home » How to draw Slovakia (discussion)
by admin
Cartoonist Martin Shooty Šútovec publishes a new book of drawings from 2020 to 2023.

They will talk about how Slovakia is drawn in Bratislava’s Cvernovka 21. November at 19:00 to discuss Shooty and former prime minister Ľudovít Ódor. Hosted by Monika Tódová, tickets are on sale.

