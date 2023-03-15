How to ensure food hygiene?After Yoshinoya ate cockroaches, law enforcement inspections found 43 cockroaches crawling around in Wal-Mart box lunches

The taste of food and drink can be almost bad, but the hygiene must be guaranteed, otherwise can you continue to drive after being exposed?

According to the website of the National Enterprise Credit Information Publicity System, the Changping Ole Restaurant of Beijing Yoshinoya Fast Food Co., Ltd. was recently fined 65,000 yuan by the Beijing Changping District Market Supervision Administration for violating the Food Safety Law.

The main illegal facts show that the parties have no objection to the fact that a cockroach was mixed in the spicy cabbage and pork double rice hot stew set meal sold at 14:42 on January 13, 2023. When law enforcement officers inspected the site on January 16, 2023, it was only 5 days since the last disinfecting (January 11, 2023) before the party was reported, and 43 cockroaches were found on the scene.

From this, it was determined that although the parties concerned carried out disinfection every month, the environmental disinfection was not thorough and unclean, which was the main reason for the contamination of food with foreign matter. The party involved operated a spicy cabbage pork double-packed rice and hot stewed set meal mixed with foreign matter. The value of the goods was 32.9 yuan, and the illegal income was 0 yuan (a settlement agreement has been reached with the consumer), and there were no other special tools and equipment.

There are many similar situations. For example, on March 14, a netizen in Hangzhou, Zhejiang revealed that several live cockroaches were crawling on the outer packaging of cooked food in a Walmart store. Wal-Mart staff responded that they had seen the video and reported the matter to the leadership. When there is a follow-up, we will notify you as soon as possible, or publish it online.