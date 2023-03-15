Home News How to ensure food hygiene?After Yoshinoya ate cockroaches, law enforcement inspections found 43 cockroaches crawling around in Wal-Mart supermarket lunch boxes – yqqlm
News

How to ensure food hygiene?After Yoshinoya ate cockroaches, law enforcement inspections found 43 cockroaches crawling around in Wal-Mart supermarket lunch boxes – yqqlm

by admin
How to ensure food hygiene?After Yoshinoya ate cockroaches, law enforcement inspections found 43 cockroaches crawling around in Wal-Mart supermarket lunch boxes – yqqlm

How to ensure food hygiene?After Yoshinoya ate cockroaches, law enforcement inspections found 43 cockroaches crawling around in Wal-Mart box lunches

2023-03-15 12:04:31 Source: Fast Technology Author:snowflake EDIT: Snowflake Comment()Click to copy the title and link of this article

The taste of food and drink can be almost bad, but the hygiene must be guaranteed, otherwise can you continue to drive after being exposed?

According to the website of the National Enterprise Credit Information Publicity System, the Changping Ole Restaurant of Beijing Yoshinoya Fast Food Co., Ltd. was recently fined 65,000 yuan by the Beijing Changping District Market Supervision Administration for violating the Food Safety Law.

The main illegal facts show that the parties have no objection to the fact that a cockroach was mixed in the spicy cabbage and pork double rice hot stew set meal sold at 14:42 on January 13, 2023. When law enforcement officers inspected the site on January 16, 2023, it was only 5 days since the last disinfecting (January 11, 2023) before the party was reported, and 43 cockroaches were found on the scene.

How to ensure food hygiene?After Yoshinoya ate cockroaches, law enforcement inspections found 43 cockroaches crawling around in Wal-Mart box lunches

From this, it was determined that although the parties concerned carried out disinfection every month, the environmental disinfection was not thorough and unclean, which was the main reason for the contamination of food with foreign matter. The party involved operated a spicy cabbage pork double-packed rice and hot stewed set meal mixed with foreign matter. The value of the goods was 32.9 yuan, and the illegal income was 0 yuan (a settlement agreement has been reached with the consumer), and there were no other special tools and equipment.

See also  Beijing further tightens the prevention and control of the epidemic situation on the railway passageway in and out of Beijing. 100% temperature measurement health kits for passengers entering (returning) Beijing will be discouraged from boarding | Beijing | Green Code | Railway_Sina Technology

There are many similar situations. For example, on March 14, a netizen in Hangzhou, Zhejiang revealed that several live cockroaches were crawling on the outer packaging of cooked food in a Walmart store. Wal-Mart staff responded that they had seen the video and reported the matter to the leadership. When there is a follow-up, we will notify you as soon as possible, or publish it online.

How to ensure food hygiene?After Yoshinoya ate cockroaches, law enforcement inspections found 43 cockroaches crawling around in Wal-Mart box lunches

[End of this article]If you need to reprint, please be sure to indicate the source: Kuai Technology

Responsible Editor: Xuehua

Article value scoring

current article rating0 share0people rate

You may also like

Štefan Hríb’s speech after awarding the Dominik Tatarka...

It’s official: Hernán Darío Gómez, new Junior coach

Freddie Prinze Jr. and the nightmarish experience of...

Heger and Naď are recording to Fic using...

Minister Prada confirmed that there will be no...

CCTV 3.15 Party Third Bomb: Electric vehicle safety...

Shipwreck of Cutro: 5 other bodies found, two...

Good for Bukele! Bitcoin exceeds $26,400

ELN sniper wounded a soldier in the urban...

Face to face with Leonardo at the Royal...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy