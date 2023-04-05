There are many trend which characterize thefurniture, from the simplest to the most extravagant, from classic to modern, and there is no shortage of sustainable ones. After all, the sustainability it is a real trend that is gaining more and more strength. And if your lifestyle points in this direction, here are some practical advice and some ideas to put into practice to improve every corner of the house.

What is sustainable furniture?

L’sustainable furniture it is a decorative trend whose philosophical foundation and fundamental principle is sustainability. This term indicates a lifestyle that aims to bring more quality through actions that protect the planet and future generations.

The concept appeared in the 1987 Brundtland Report, written by Gro Harlem Brundtland, whose thought was: “Meeting the needs of the current generation without compromising the ability of future generations to meet their own needs”.

The three pillars of sustainability are economy, environment and society. The concept extends tosustainable furniturewhich is based on the creation, reuse and recycling of the elements that compose it.

You can create your own furniture by recycling and renovating or create it from scratch with sustainable materials. In other words, sustainable furniture means decorative elements that do not contain toxic elements, respect the environment, are produced locally and whose manufacturing process involves a reduction in the use of natural resources.

The advantages of sustainable furniture

Let’s see below some advantages of sustainable furniture:

sustainable furniture does not contain elements harmful to the environment or people, such as lead, paint or mercury;

sustainability reduces polluting waste as much as possible and improves the environmental impact;

this type of furniture favors the reuse of materials and recycling;

saving is a fundamental element: by not buying new furniture, you will spend less on furniture. But not only that, it is much more resistant furniture as it is made with 100% natural materials.

Tips for sustainable furniture in every room of the house

Sustainable furniture in the living room

The living room is one of the rooms where you can let your imagination run wild. For example, recycled materials can be used and synthetic fabrics avoided. You can bet on natural fabrics and fibers such as wool, linen, cotton and jute. The main advantages are breathability, thermal insulation and hygienic properties.

Furnishing a sustainable kitchen

In the kitchen you can opt for sustainable materials such as wood. The important thing is to make sure you choose solutions that have a low environmental impact throughout their entire life cycle and that are durable and of high quality.

Another tip is to choose a design with a timeless style that you won’t get tired of in the years to come and to opt for particularly resistant materials in areas such as the worktop, such as natural stone or porcelain.

Furniture for a sustainable bathroom

In the bathroom you can include elements that help to avoid wasting water, such as faucets with sensors or timers. The furniture and other decorative elements in this environment must be truly sustainable. Materials such as stone, marble or bamboo can be used.

Sustainable bedroom furniture

The bedroom is the most intimate room in any home and, as such, must reflect the style and taste of those who sleep there. Curtains made with sustainable materials allow you to regulate the entry of light from the windows, reducing the heat by a few degrees in the summer and protecting you from the cold in the winter. You can then use plants as a basis for the furniture, they are natural elements that will bring warmth to the environment.