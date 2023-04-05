As the years go by, it is more and more common to see families made up of humans and dogs, so that these animals have built a strong social relationship with peopleTherefore, learning to get along better with them is a good idea.

In some cases, the dogs are considered as children, instead, others see them as four-legged friends. However, while it is true, their role has made them essential members of most families.

However, there are cases in which they do not have a good relationship with their owner or with the inhabitants of the home, in such a way that these tips can help you.

How to get along better with my dog?

understand it

Many experts advise understand the mental and bodily patterns of the dogthat is, to know what he likes, what he does not like and how he reacts.

A simple example is to analyze when you pet him or when you call him, since he must show signs of affection and respond with his eyes, ears and tail. Understanding this you will be able to know how it is expressed and act accordingly.

Play sports or games

On the other hand, a positive exercise for the relationship of both is physical activity and games togetherThis is reflected in the canine’s release of neurotransmitters, as well as familiarity with you.

Also, this helps them live new experiences and remember that by your side they can continue living adventures.

Avoid strong scolding

It is important to be patient with the pet when it is learning, if it relieves itself where it should not or when it does harm, since if the human reacts with rage or anger, the animal can become stressed and consider it a threat.

This will be reflected in mood swings, so you should always educate calmly and give him prizes so that he understands that when he does something well he will receive a reward.

Comments