Recently, the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine supported a draft law that defines the list of recipients of compensation for destroyed and damaged housing. And in case of damage or destruction of a vehicle, Ukrainians can file a civil lawsuit within the framework of criminal proceedings.

The experts of the “Legal Adviser for IDPs” explained how the owners of such vehicles should act.

First of all, it is necessary to record the fact of damage by collecting:

photo and/or video recordings (preferably with reference to the area, buildings, other landmarks);

written explanations of at least 2 witnesses;

screenshots from the news or links to media publications that covered the relevant event, etc.

Next, you need to contact the law enforcement authorities to report the commission of a criminal violation

by calling 102 (police) or 0 800 500 021 (SBU). An application must also be submitted to the law enforcement authorities together with the collected evidence, a copy of the identity document and a copy of the vehicle registration certificate.

The package of documents can be sent by a valuable postal letter with a description of the attachment, or submitted in person through the office, or signed and scanned copies of the documents can be sent by e-mail.

“Don’t forget to get an extract from the Unified register of pre-trial investigations about open criminal proceedings”– say the lawyers.

In the conditions of war, when damage or destruction of property occurred as a result of armed aggression of the Russian Federation, criminal offenses are classified under Art. 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (violation of the laws and customs of war). With such a qualification, the amount of damage is irrelevant. At the same time, the victim will have the opportunity to file a civil lawsuit within the criminal proceedings.

“The victim will be able to insist on carrying out a vehicle inspection on the basis of Clause 6, Part 2, Art. 242 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine to determine the amount of material damages for a civil claim. Be sure to keep all possible receipts, checks, acts of work performed, other documents regarding the costs incurred by the car owner in case of damage to it”– it is stated in the notification.

Owners of vehicles can apply for insurance compensation, but this is possible only if it is expressly stipulated by the property insurance contract, that is, when it comes to insurance of interests related to the ownership, use and disposal of property – the so-called “CASCO”. It is necessary to notify the insurer of the occurrence of an insured event within the period specified in the contract, because in the event of late notification without valid reasons, the insurance company may refuse to make an insurance payment.

The owners’ attention is drawn to the fact that the civil liability insurance contract for the owners of the vehicle (“autocivilka”) is not a property insurance contract and does not give the right to receive insurance compensation.

The next step is to apply for the “write-off” of the vehicle, if it is damaged to the point of unusability, destroyed or left in the temporarily occupied territory.

This is important for several reasons:

If the car is expensive (it cost from UAH 2,437,500) and it is no more than 5 years old, then you have to pay tax on the vehicle that you do not actually own.

If the car is left in the occupied territory, then in case of theft or committing another crime, the person still remains the owner and may be involved in the investigation.

If license plates or a car are used on the roads of Ukraine, then all fines for violations of traffic rules recorded automatically will have to be paid to the owner.

To order a scrapping service, the car owner can contact the service center of the Ministry of Internal Affairs. But it is worth remembering that it is impossible to restore the vehicle’s registration after it has been culled.

We will remind you that this year, amendments to the Law “On Consumer Lending” were put into effect in order to support borrowers whose property was destroyed or damaged as a result of the armed aggression of the Russian Federation.

Photo of Kyiv police

28

Read us on the Telegram channel, Facebook and Instagram