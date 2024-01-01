How to get out of the well?

In his magnificent book, Andrés Oppenheimer begins with this devastating phrase: “A wave of discontent sweeps the world.” This wave is becoming more evident every day in traditional institutions such as the family, schools, States and companies. It is directly reflected in our own personal lives. Why are people increasingly dissatisfied? Of course, there are many factors and new strategies in search of happiness and well-being that various governments have identified and that the author creatively points out in his journalistic investigation of more than six years.

There are a thousand things that Oppenheimer tells and that could help Colombians in 2024 not continue promoting the “learned hopelessness” caused by the setback that liberal democracy and its institutions have had. In principle I want to point out that, although economic growth should be the main parameter of progress and life satisfaction, there is a complementary factor such as the short-term promotion of true public policies with a sense of purpose, which should make you think. our new rulers in a new and renewed management of the public problems that most affect people.

The wave of populism, securitization and “iron fist” announcements against risks and threats that lurk everywhere—and that politicians do not understand very well—was the common denominator in the political narrative in 2023. This year is already over, it has arrived the time to generate collective responses to public problems that are not easy to intervene, if true policies and strategies based on evidence are not designed that place at the center the needs and causes of the social discontent that Colombia is experiencing. Unfortunately, the increase in homicides, massacres and crime resulting from organized crime and other factors associated with citizen coexistence are shaking the main cities of the country such as Cartagena de Indias, Santa Marta, Barranquilla, Cúcuta, Villavicencio, Bucaramanga, Bogotá, Cali and Ibagué .