how to get there, features and information — idealista/news

Bonassola beach is an authentic jewel set in the marvelous setting of Liguria, between the Cinque Terre and Sestri Levante. This locality is famous for its pebble beach, a place where you can relax and enjoy the beauty of the landscape. But Bonassola is not just sea and beach. This small village also has a lot to offer from a historical and cultural point of view. You can visit the ancient watchtowers, evidence of the area’s past, or take a walk through the narrow streets of the historic centre.

How to get to Bonassola beach

If you were wondering where is Bonassola? and how to get there, the alternatives are different.

If you travel in auto, the most direct route is the A12 motorway. After leaving the highway in Sestri Levante, follow the signs for Bonassola. The journey takes about an hour and a half from Genoa and two and a half hours from Milan. However, keep in mind that during the summer traffic can be heavy and parking in Bonassola is limited. Another option is the train. Bonassola station is on the line Genoa-La Spezia, which is well served by regional and intercity trains. From here, the beach is just a five-minute walk away. Furthermore, traveling by train allows you to enjoy the panorama without the stress of driving. Finally, for cyclists, there is the possibility of reaching Bonassola by bicycle. There Maremonti cycle path connects Bonassola with Levanto and Framura, offering a panoramic route along the coast.

Characteristics of the sea in Bonassola

Il mother in Bonassola it is a true paradise for beach lovers. With its color ranging from blue to emerald green, it offers a unique swimming and snorkelling experience. The water quality is outstanding, thanks to its sheltered location and lack of pollution.

The beach is mainly of pebbles, which means the water is cleaner and clearer than sandy beaches. This makes Bonassola the ideal place for snorkelling, with a rich marine life waiting for you just below the surface of the water. Don’t forget to bring your mask and snorkel with you.

Reviews on the beach of Bonassola

Visitors often praise the crystal clear water and pebble beach. Some visitors point out the presence of useful services such as bars and restaurants nearby, which makes a day at the beach even more pleasant. In Bonassola, in fact, there is both free beach That equipped beach. Ease of access to the beach is another oft-mentioned selling point.

However, it is always recommended to arrive early during peak season to secure a spot. Furthermore, it must be considered that Bonassola is one of the beaches on the coast dog friendlyideal for spending a day with your four-legged friends.

Living in Bonassola

Bonassola is a place to be admired at all hours and in all seasons. Its temperate climate and proximity to the sea make it the perfect place to decide to move or spend your holidays. With idealista you can find out all the information about the Cinque Terre and choose the house that best suits your interests:

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

