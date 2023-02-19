Education as a universal right is an idea that arises with the constitution of nation states, liberal ideas and the Enlightenment. Before that, reading and writing was not a priority for monarchies or government systems. The privilege was for wealthy families in all corners of the world. One of the great contributions of the emergence of the self, romanticism and the modern idea of ​​freedom, also brings us education as a universal principle.

Education is often spoken of as a right, and it certainly is, but it cannot be forgotten that rights include duties. In this case, the most relevant is to attend classes, and give the best as students, family and educators in the training process, so that the law is of quality. This is central, quality, because although, for example, water is a right, it is of no use to us if it is contaminated, since the damage would be greater.

A bad education can be worse than not teaching, hence the need to stop talking only about a right, but to guarantee that it is of quality: in infrastructures, educators, content, materials, accompaniment, monitoring and evaluation.

overall situation

According to figures from Unesco, which promotes education as a fundamental right within the framework of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, last year, more than 80 million school-age children around the world were not in school, millions even reaching adults being illiterate. The situation worsened compared to the figures for 2019, that is, the covid pandemic increased the crisis in access to education.

An estimated 260 million children of primary school age have dropped out of school as a result of the pandemic. According to Unesco figures, 9% of the world’s children and young people of school age are not in school.

It is assumed that all countries offer universal education but only 155 of the 210 in the world guarantee it at least in the first years of schooling. That gives the scandalous figure that at least 55 nations do not offer the minimum condition of becoming literate.

Meanwhile, 99 countries guarantee 12 years of free basic school education, which means that half of the countries in the world fail to offer what we know in Colombia as secondary and vocational secondary education. On the other hand, 106 countries have ratified the Convention on the fight against discrimination in the school sphere and 105 ratify the right to education free of discrimination in their political constitutions.

When the figures for access to higher education with resources financed by the State are reviewed, the situation is more critical. In Europe, 14 countries offer free education; Mostly due to costs, the Colombian system of state universities financed 90% with public resources and universities that are financed with private funds or the student must pay 90% of the actual amount of tuition is maintained.

But in more than a hundred there is no model to allocate public resources for higher education.

The challenges and tasks are enormous for provide free and compulsory education for all, in the case of school education. Should be eliminate inequalities and disparitieswell mWhile the poorest 4% of young people complete secondary school in low-income countries, 36% of the richest do. Among the lower-middle income, the gap is even wider: while only 14% of the poorest youth complete upper secondary school, 72% of the richest do.

migrants

Emigration and global displacement problems are another cause for concern. According to the UNHCR, around 4 million refugees between the ages of 5 and 17 did not attend school in 2018 and the numbers increase with the conflicts in Afghanistan, Ethiopia, Venezuela, Nigeria or Myanmar. This means that societies that could offer universal education displace citizens without the capacities to be able to train. States must strike a balance between educational freedom and the need to guarantee quality education to all. In other words, allow private education without abandoning quality and access for the most vulnerable population.

Another aspect to review is the financing of education. The Education 2030 Agenda requires States to allocate at least 4 to 6 percent of GDP and/or at least 15 to 20 percent of public spending to education.

Lastly, and just as relevant, the quality requirements and appreciation of the teaching profession, since two thirds of the 617 million children and adolescents who are estimated to be unable to read a simple sentence or manage a basic mathematical calculation are in the classroom. Strengthening quality teacher training processes and making them multipliers of knowledge and training is a pending task of a global order.

Universal or financed education cannot be the only option of the right, investing in quality, resources, materials and ways to maintain themselves are priorities within the educational system.

*Specialist in Education