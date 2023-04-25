Home » How to help a stressed cat?
How to help a stressed cat?

Cats also get stressed, so it is necessary to take actions that allow these pets to have a calm environment.

To avoid stress in cats, you can follow some tips such as provide a calm and safe environmentmaintain adequate and high-quality food, clean the litter box frequently, provide toys and activities to keep the cat active and entertained.

Also, use feline pheromone diffusers to help reduce stress and consult a veterinarian for cat-specific recommendations.

Symptoms

To identify if a cat is stressed, some physical and behavioral symptoms can be observed.

Physical symptoms include gastrointestinal problems, skin problems, increased or decreased appetite, and respiratory problems.

behavioral symptoms include aggressiveness, hiding, urinating outside the litter box, excessive vocalizationand changes in sleep patterns.

Also, if the cat displays compulsive behaviors, such as licking itself continuously, it may also be a sign of stress.

It is important to pay attention to changes in the cat’s behavior and consult a veterinarian if the cat is suspected of being stressed.

It is important to avoid approaching the cat if it is agitated or nervous, unless it is necessary, such as for a visit to the vet.

Causes

It is important to identify the cause of the stress and try to eliminate it if possible. If the cause of stress is external, like the arrival of guestsa quiet and secluded space can be provided for the cat.

The most common causes of stress in cats include changes in the environment, such as moving or changing daily routines, visits to the vet, car trips, loud noises, lack of mental and physical stimulation, and the presence of other animals in the environment. home.

In addition, the lack of cleaning of the litter box, an inadequate diet and the lack of attention from the owners can also be causes of stress in cats.

If stress persists, it’s important to consult with a veterinarian for cat-specific recommendations.

Some tips can also be followed to prevent stress in cats, such as providing a stimulating environment and socializing the cat.

Comments

