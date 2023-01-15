Xinhua News Agency, Beijing, January 15th Question: How to improve the patient treatment capacity of primary health institutions in my country? ——An authoritative expert interprets the hot issues of epidemic prevention

Xinhua News Agency reporter

From January 8, my country officially implemented “Class B and B Control” for the infection of the new coronavirus. As the Spring Festival approaches, the number of urban migrant workers returning to their hometowns has increased, and the medical service capabilities of grassroots health institutions have received widespread attention. How to improve the patient treatment capacity of grassroots health institutions in my country and the ability to treat severe cases of new crowns in rural areas? Jiao Yahui, director of the Department of Medical Affairs of the National Health Commission, answered hot issues of public concern.

Question: How to improve the patient treatment capacity of primary health institutions?

Answer: First, stabilize and expand the personnel team of grass-roots medical and health institutions by scientifically arranging shift rotation, temporary recruitment, organizing second- and third-level hospitals to dispatch, and mutual assistance. Formulate the “Guidelines for Grassroots Diagnosis, Treatment and Services of Novel Coronavirus Infection (First Edition)”, strengthen the training of grassroots medical personnel, and focus on improving the ability of early identification and early referral.

The second is to establish a monitoring and dispatching mechanism to dynamically grasp the drug storage and use in township health centers, to report and remind in a timely manner, and to supervise and strengthen the allocation of drugs. At present, the drug distribution in township hospitals continues to improve.

The third is to strengthen the equipment and use of oxygen bags, oxygen bottles, oxygen generators, finger pulse oxygen and other equipment in grassroots medical and health institutions. Together with relevant departments, each village clinic is equipped with 2 finger pulse oxygen free of charge, and a total of 1.17 million are distributed.

The fourth is to establish a special class for the transfer of critically ill patients in the county. Each township health center is equipped with at least one ambulance, and a non-emergency transfer team is formed to ensure the transfer needs of ordinary patients.

Q: How to improve the ability to treat severe cases of the new crown in rural areas?

Answer: The rural two-level medical and health institutions are the first line of defense and the most important foundation for rural epidemic prevention and control and medical treatment. Focusing on “early detection, early recognition, early treatment, and early referral”, we mainly take the following measures:

First of all, give full play to the leading role of county hospitals, prepare beds, equipment, facilities and personnel, and improve the ability to treat severe cases.

Secondly, relying on the already formed urban-rural hospital counterpart support working mechanism, all urban tertiary hospitals are subdivided into sub-regions, and establish a one-to-one support relationship with county hospitals, requiring urban tertiary hospitals and county hospitals to connect to telemedicine services 24 hours a day. During special periods, such as during the Spring Festival, urban tertiary hospitals must send medical staff to county hospitals to station at designated locations.

In addition, increase the intensity of tours and inspections in rural areas, early detection of changes in the health status of key populations, especially the elderly with underlying diseases, to ensure timely medical treatment. Establish support and referral mechanisms and green channels between cities and counties to ensure that critically ill patients in rural areas can be referred and admitted in a timely manner.