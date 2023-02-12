Learning English is a challenge, but it is also an opportunity to improve your communication skills and broaden your horizons. Here we share some tips to learn english and avoid failing in the attempt.

Spend time and effort

To learn a new language takes time and constant effort. Spend a significant amount of time each week studying and practicing English.

make it fun

Try to find ways to make learning funny and nice. For example, you can watch movies in English with Spanish subtitles, listen to music in English, or read books in English.

Practice talking to others

The best way to improve your speaking skills is practice speaking with others. You can join English conversation groups online or in person, or find a language exchange with someone who speaks English as their native language.

Use online resources

There are many online resources free and paid that can help you improve your skills of English, such as online courses, mobile applications and videos on YouTube.

be patient with yourself

Learning a new language is an ongoing process, and it is normal to make mistakes. Be patient with yourself and remember that every mistake is an opportunity to learn and improve.

By following these tips you will surely be able to learn English effectively and not fail in the attempt.