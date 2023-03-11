keep a healthy weight is important for good health and prevent weight gain and especially diseases related to obesity.

Often the idea of ​​maintaining a healthy weight is associated with elimination of delicious foods of the diet. However, this does not have to be like this.

It is possible to maintain weight while still eating delicious food if you keep some healthy guidelines.

Especially if you know that there is no magic to lose weight and that miracle diets always fail and can even be dangerous.

Even if they say that there are prohibited foods, a healthy diet involves eating everythingfive times a day, without depriving yourself of what you like but taking it in moderation.

Some suggestions to help you achieve this goal

Healthy Recipe Changes

If you like to cook, try making healthy changes to your favorite recipes.

For example, you can substitute olive or coconut oil for butter, use skim milk instead of whole milk, or use natural sweeteners instead of sugar.

Know how to choose nutritious foods

Be sure to include nutritious foods in your meals, such as fruits, vegetables, lean proteins, and whole grains.

These foods will help you feel full and satisfied, and provide you with the nutrients you need to maintain your health.

portion control

Instead of completely eliminating the foods you love, try to eat smaller portions and in moderation.

Try to use smaller plates so that more food is visible and you feel more satisfied.

Avoid processed and high calorie foods

Try to avoid processed and high-calorie foods, such as fast food, sodas, and sugary desserts.

These foods can be high in calories and low in nutrients, which can contribute to weight gain.

keep a balance

Try to maintain a healthy balance between nutritious foods and less healthy foods.

Don’t completely deprive yourself of the foods you love, but make sure you don’t eat them too often and compensate with healthier foods.

eat mindfully

Pay attention to what you are eating and savor every bite.

Take your time to eat and enjoy your food, instead of just mindlessly eating it. This will help you feel more satisfied and prevent overeating.

The key to maintaining weight while continuing to eat delicious dishes is possible if you take the right steps.

Among the above are also:

– Las vegetables and vegetables protagonists in the dishes

– Eat more raw foods

– Consume whole fruit and avoid juices

– Reduce added sugar

– Eliminate processed sauces

– Steam or grill

It is noteworthy that perseverance has its reward much sooner than we might imagine, and acquiring healthy lifestyle habits is a long-term investment.

With these suggestions can you keep the weight without stopping eating delicious dishes.

The above also includes exercise regularlyGet enough sleep and avoid unnecessary stress.

