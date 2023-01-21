Xinhua News Agency, Beijing, January 20 Question: How to make good use of traditional Chinese medicine during the recovery period? How can traditional Chinese medicine play a better role in the treatment of severe cases? ——Authoritative experts answer hot questions about epidemic prevention

Xinhua News Agency reporter

The latest information from the National Health Commission shows that the current medical treatment for patients infected with the new coronavirus is generally stable and orderly, and daily diagnosis and treatment services are gradually recovering.

Recently, relevant departments successively released “Questions and Answers on the Prevention and Treatment of New Coronavirus Infection with Traditional Chinese Medicine (First Edition)” and “Diagnosis and Treatment Plan for Severe Cases of New Coronavirus Infection (Trial Fourth Edition)”. To protect people’s life safety and health, how can traditional Chinese medicine play a better role in the treatment of severe diseases? How to make good use of traditional Chinese medicine during the recovery period after being infected with the new coronavirus and turning negative? Focusing on these hot issues of epidemic prevention, authoritative experts gave answers.

How can traditional Chinese medicine play a better role in the treatment of severe cases?

The National Health Commission and the State Administration of Traditional Chinese Medicine recently released the “Diagnosis and Treatment Plan for Severe Cases of Novel Coronavirus Infection (Trial Version 4)”. The plan combines the disease characteristics of the mutant strain of Omicron and the infected person, and on the basis of summarizing the experience in the treatment of severe patients in the early stage, further optimizes and improves the content of traditional Chinese medicine treatment, and strengthens the clinical treatment guidance of integrated traditional Chinese and Western medicine for severe and critical illness.

The combination of traditional Chinese and Western medicine and the combined use of Chinese and Western medicine are a major feature and unique advantage of China in the prevention and treatment of new coronavirus infection. According to experts, from mild to critically ill patients, Chinese medicine treatment is widely used. Integrated traditional Chinese and Western medicine can effectively block or slow down the progression from severe to critical, promote the transition from severe to mild, and reduce the mortality rate.

“In the treatment of critically ill patients, Chinese medicine can solve prominent symptoms such as high fever, abdominal distension, and constipation.” Zhang Zhongde, director of Guangdong Provincial Hospital of Traditional Chinese Medicine, said that the joint efforts of “combined boxing” of Chinese medicine and modern medicine can lay the foundation for the later recovery of patients.

The relevant person in charge of the National Health and Health Commission stated that in the past three years, there has been a set of mature diagnosis and treatment techniques and effective therapeutic drugs for the treatment of patients with new crowns. my country has given full play to the unique advantages of traditional Chinese medicine, strengthened the mechanism of integrated traditional Chinese and western medicine in the treatment of severe cases, established and improved the medical model of integrated traditional Chinese and western medicine with “team, mechanism, measures, and effectiveness”, and formed a China of integrated traditional Chinese and western medicine and the combination of traditional Chinese and western medicine. Program.

How to make good use of traditional Chinese medicine during the recovery period after turning negative?

As my country’s epidemic prevention and control enters a new stage, the focus of work has gradually shifted from “infection prevention” to “health protection and severe disease prevention”.

Recently, the General Department of the State Administration of Traditional Chinese Medicine, the Chinese Association of Traditional Chinese Medicine, the China Traditional Chinese Medicine News, and the China Traditional Chinese Medicine Publishing House jointly organized authoritative Chinese medicine experts to compile the “Questions and Answers on the Prevention and Treatment of New Coronavirus Infection by Traditional Chinese Medicine (First Edition)”. According to the question and answer, people infected with the new coronavirus can recover at home through Chinese patent medicine, traditional Chinese medicine non-drug therapy and other methods after they turn negative.

Among them, Chinese patent medicines must be taken according to the instructions. If the symptoms are not relieved or aggravated after taking it for 3 consecutive days, you should go to a regular medical institution in time. There are many kinds of non-drug therapies in traditional Chinese medicine. During home rehabilitation, simple and easy-to-operate methods such as moxibustion therapy, acupoint massage and massage therapy, ear pressure beans, cupping, and scraping can be used. At the same time, you can also practice traditional Chinese medicine techniques such as Ba Duan Jin and Tai Chi for proper exercise.

How to alleviate symptoms such as cough and heart palpitations after turning negative?

According to “Questions and Answers on the Prevention and Treatment of Novel Coronavirus Infection by Traditional Chinese Medicine (First Edition)”, ordinary mild coughs do not need treatment. If accompanied by sore throat or cough (especially dry cough) without other symptoms, you can take Jingfangbaidu Powder, Yinqiao Powder, Sangju Drink, or use traditional Chinese medicine and other treatments such as scraping. Others can also choose Chinese patent medicines that have the effect of relieving cough and clearing lung. If the cough is severe, affects daily work or sleep, or lasts for more than 3 weeks, it is recommended to see a doctor. The treatment of cough with Chinese patent medicines should also be based on the principle of syndrome differentiation and treatment, and it is recommended to be used under the guidance of Chinese medicine practitioners.

Some patients have palpitations and palpitations. At this time, it is recommended to take more rest, adjust the daily routine, maintain adequate sleep, and at the same time strengthen their own nutrition, and eat more foods rich in protein and vitamins. You can wear traditional Chinese medicine sachets, choose Shengmaiyin and other Chinese patent medicines, and you can also massage Neiguan and Tanzhong points to relieve symptoms. In case of hypoxia, rapid breathing and heart rate, and palpitation, you should go to the hospital for emergency treatment.