The Comprehensive Group of the Joint Prevention and Control Mechanism of the State Council recently announced the “Implementation Measures for Nucleic Acid Detection of New Coronary Pneumonia Epidemic Prevention and Control”, “New Coronary Pneumonia Epidemic Risk Zone Delineation and Control Plan”, “Guidelines for Medical Observation of Home Isolation of New Coronary Pneumonia Epidemic”, “Home Health Monitoring of New Coronary Pneumonia Epidemic The four documents of the “Guidelines” further guide all localities and departments to do a good job in epidemic prevention and control. The twenty optimization measures adjusted the risk areas from the three categories of “high, medium and low” to two categories of “high and low”. What are the criteria for the delineation of different risk areas? What prevention and control measures need to be taken? Click on the video for your answer.

Reporters: Martha, Zhou Mengdie

Produced by the Audio and Video Department of Xinhua News Agency

责编：丛芳瑶 ]