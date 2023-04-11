These days it is more common for children who attend school to present some cold symptoms, which is why the admissions of pediatric patients have increased by 60%.

According to specialists from the Clínica del Country and Clínica La Colina, after the pandemic these respiratory peaks have been prolonged, affecting mainly the youngest, who, growing up in isolation, lost the development of defenses by not being in contact with other children, a condition known as immune debt.

“The strong winter season has extended the duration of the respiratory peaks, adding to a more aggressive presentation of the viruses. These generally start between March and May during the school season and decrease during the holidays”, says Dr. Martha Beltrán, head of Pediatrics and Operations at the Clínica del Country and Clínica La Colina.

The specialist explains that a respiratory peak is measured by the dramatic increase in consultations and the number of patients requiring hospitalization in intensive care, which always leads to congestion in health services.

Data

According to data from the Ministry of Health, in 2022, 46% of hospitalizations for acute respiratory infections in Bogotá were concentrated in children under five years of age.

These respiratory viruses can affect the nasal passages (discharge), ears, paranasal sinuses (sinusitis), throat (laryngitis, tonsillitis, pharyngitis, hoarseness); and even reach the trachea and bronchi, which can trigger inflammation of the lungs, asthma or infectious allergies such as bronchitis, bronchiolitis, pneumonia and/or bronchopneumonia.

Faced with this scenario, the Clínica del Country and Clínica la Colina have taken the necessary contingency measures to offer the greatest comfort to patients and their families. Hospitalization is carried out following two key criteria: waiting time and the patient’s risk of complication. “While the patient is assigned, they are offered a space that is as comfortable as possible, with oxygen availability and with the same quality of medical care as in a room,” adds Dr. Beltrán.

When to go to the emergency service?

Dr. Beltrán explains that “we must be attentive to symptoms such as difficulty breathing, abnormal sound when breathing, fatigue, fever that does not subside, if the child changes their skin color or turns purple, if they stop eating or eating drink liquid, if you present persistent vomiting and/or alteration of consciousness such as a feeling of sleepiness or convulsions”.

According to the specialist, during a respiratory peak it is advisable to take these factors into account before going to the emergency room, in order not to unnecessarily congest health services, with the risks that this implies.

Among the preventive measures, it is recommended to keep the vaccination scheme of children up to date, breastfeeding, adequate nutrition, taking care of children from sudden changes in temperature, avoiding smoke and air pollutants, hand hygiene and use of the mask.

ECMO treatment What does it consist of?

When the respiratory disease of the patients acquires a maximum degree of severity and the strategies to maintain adequate oxygenation and ventilation fail and are insufficient and there is a high risk of dying, one of the last therapeutic alternatives is ECMO therapy (extracorporeal membrane oxygenation). ), which is performed with equipment that has the ability to replace the heart and/or lungs if both or one of these organs fail, thus allowing recovery, as occurs in some patients during respiratory peaks.

“We incorporated this treatment about a year ago in our pediatric intensive care units that was initially available for adult care; ECMO treatment is a highly complex intensive care procedure that requires a team of trained personnel under the direction of a pediatric intensivist.

There are very few pediatric intensive care units that offer this alternative, at this moment the city has three medical units with ECMO therapy for children, for this reason, at the Clínica del Country we are proud to receive children from all over the city and save their lives. life to many of them” adds Dr. Beltrán.

Comments