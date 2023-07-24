How to Maximize Your Social Security Payments and Earn Extra Income

Did you know that Social Security in the United States provides an extra bonus on monthly payments? Perhaps you were not aware of this advantage yet, but it is totally real.

In essence, there are ways to raise the income of beneficiaries, especially with retirement checks.

The aforementioned Social Security payments can remain for several years or even decades. Hence, it is essential to obtain the best possible economic benefit from them. If you want to earn something extra on your monthly retiree salaries, follow the steps below.

What to do to earn more?

The first suggestion is that you take advantage while you work to earn as much money as possible.

This will guarantee a higher figure, later, in retirement payments. The Social Security Administration (SSA) sets monthly wages based on a formula that includes the highest earnings of 35 years.

An ideal advice is that those who have not worked for 35 years or did not earn much in that period seek a higher salary before retirement. This is the first step that will allow increasing Social Security payments.

As a second step, it is recommended that you start claiming Social Security checks as late as possible. It is true that you can do it from the age of 62, however, it would be better to request them after that age. For example, if you request your payments when you turn 62, you will have 30% less money than if you do it at age 70.

We recommend that you verify your spousal benefits, especially if you have never worked and your partner has. In that case, you may be eligible for spousal Social Security. These benefits can be as much as 50% of your partner’s income if you wait to apply until full retirement age.

Don’t forget the Cost of Living Adjustment (COLA). It is similar to a bonus you receive from Social Security benefits. If you follow these tips you can get an improved check.

With these strategies in mind, it is possible to maximize your Social Security benefits and ensure you receive the highest possible amount during retirement. It is crucial to plan ahead and make informed decisions regarding when to start claiming your benefits. By taking advantage of the various options available, retirees can enjoy a more secure and financially stable future.

