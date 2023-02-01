After the end of the year and the return to the offices, Colombian companies prepare their box to make the payment of severance pay, which, in accordance with Law 50 of 1990, must be made before February 14, payment corresponding to the interests.

Based on the deadline, many entrepreneurs will be looking for traditional credits to have liquidity and be able to meet this obligation.

KLYM, a leading company in the Fintech sector, thanks to Online Factoring, provides solutions to make this payment, without having to borrow in the long term or exposing yourself to paying credit interest, avoiding future sanctions. Through this service, companies can assign their pending invoices to receive a disbursement in less than 48 hours, which will allow them to pay severance payments immediately and not affect their cash flow.

“One of the attractions of this product is that companies of all sizes can access it without having to go through endless requirements for its approval, which offers the possibility of paying on time and not incurring penalties such as the payment of one (1) day’s salary for each day of delay”, stated Juliana Cadavid, Chief Commercial Officer of KLYM.

In addition to being an ideal alternative for obligations such as severance payments, Online Factoring is a tool that allows maintaining optimal liquidity indicators within each business, so it is also recommended that companies include it in their financial planning and make part of your accounting so that it is within the cost structure.

With this, they will be able to allocate that advance capital that they obtain month after month, to cover expenses or allocate it to strategic investments.

Based on these solutions, KLYM allows companies to access advantages such as its Technology Platform, where they can have control of their financial health and management in RADIAN at no additional cost.

Likewise, it has leveraged the growth and development of more than 2,000 companies around the world, financing more than $2 trillion COP in 2022, which has strengthened the country’s business sector.

