How to pay the taxes for the 2023 term?

Gloria Camargo

As we move into 2023, it is important that taxpayers are aware of the tax obligations they must comply with. Consulting experts have come up with some key recommendations to ensure you pay your taxes properly and on time.

During the second quarter of the year, many of the maturities for the payment of tax obligations of natural persons begin. It is essential to keep in mind the deadlines, the way to file the taxes and other recommendations to avoid future problems.

Although some deadlines have already been met in May, the best thing taxpayers can do is keep a calendar handy and review when their taxes are due.

One of the keys to correctly presenting taxes, according to the consulting firm EY, is to determine in advance which are the declarations that must be presented throughout the year and collect the necessary documentation. This will make it possible to comply with the established deadlines and reduce the probability of incurring penalties or default interest.

The tax obligations of each person will depend on their individual situation, and could include the declaration of the new wealth tax, property tax, vehicle tax, income declaration and declaration of assets abroad, as long as the requirements stipulated by the law.

On these dates, it is important to take into account the declaration of the wealth tax, which was created permanently by the most recent tax reform issued in December 2022. According to Ángela González, EY Tax Associate Partner, this declaration must be Presented by those people who, as of January 1, 2023, have a net worth for tax purposes of at least $3,053,664,000.

The presentation of this declaration and the payment of the first 50% of the wealth tax began on May 9 and the maximum term is the 23 of this month, depending on the last digit of the NIT of the person. The payment of the second installment will be made from September 7.

Another obligation to take into account on these dates is the reporting of exogenous information. This report must be submitted by those people who, in 2021 or 2022, had gross income of at least $500 million and received income of at least $100 million from capital and/or non-labor income, according to the terms of the tax law. .

Although there is still time, taxpayers must also prepare for the income statement in the second semester. This declaration corresponds to the activity they had during the year 2022 and will not yet reflect the changes introduced by the tax reform for equality and social justice.

It is essential that taxpayers are informed about their tax obligations and keep up to date with the deadlines and requirements established by law. Properly complying with the payment of taxes is essential to avoid sanctions and contribute to the economic development of the country.