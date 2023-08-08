How to practice operating as part of surgical training | TUCcurrent

TUCaktuell research

Researchers from the Professorship of Production Systems and Processes at Chemnitz University of Technology want to use virtual reality and new haptic devices to develop a simple and inexpensive training simulation for spine and hip operations

The test persons look through the VR glasses at a virtual surgical training simulation, in which they can practice important surgical movements with real instruments. Graphic: Screenshot from the video for the “DynamicHIPS” transfer project (source: futureSAX TV, significant.pictures) A ​​test person who is watching a virtual training simulation is training to hammer in the socket during hip replacement surgery. Photo: Screenshot from the video for the “DynamicHIPS” transfer project (Source: futureSAX TV, significant.pictures)

How can prospective surgeons train their sensorimotor skills before performing real operations on patients? While procedural knowledge can be conveyed well with teaching materials, learning sensorimotor skills has so far only been possible through the practical execution of the surgical steps on humans. However, there is a lack of suitable training systems for this part of the training, particularly in the field of orthopedics and trauma surgery.

The new project “OrthoMiniGames” of the professorship for production systems and processes (Head: Prof. Dr. Martin Dix) at the Chemnitz University of Technology (TUC) starts right here: The aim of the research project is to create a compact, easy-to-use training device for learning develop orthopedic and trauma surgery skills for operations on the spine and hip. Together with YOUSE GmbH from Berlin, FAKT Software GmbH from Leipzig and the Center for Research into the Supportive and Locomotor Organs (ZESBO) at the Clinic for Orthopaedics, Trauma Surgery and Plastic Surgery at the University Hospital Leipzig, the researchers at the TUC are launching a training system that is quick and easy to use and can also be easily integrated into everyday clinical practice on site. It is intended to offer prospective doctors more security when performing surgical procedures, enable patients to receive the best possible care and also bring cost advantages to hospitals by reducing operating times thanks to better-trained residents. This reduces supervision times and the need for anesthetics. “It creates a win-win-win situation for patients, medical staff and clinics,” says Dr. Mario Lorenz, research associate at the Professorship of Production Systems and Processes. The project will be funded from July 2023 to December 2025 by the Federal Ministry of Economics and Climate Protection as part of the Central Innovation Program for SMEs (ZIM) with 220,000 euros.

The focus of the research work is on the design and the valid representation of the reaction forces during the processing of bones and the insertion of implants into the body. For this purpose, a system for feedback of torques and axial forces during frequently performed actions, such as drilling, milling, screwing, driving in implants, is simulated on the bone. The interactions of the tools and implants with the bone tissue are simulated. During this work, the surrounding anatomy is presented via augmented or virtual reality technology to create a realistic environment.

In their work, the project partners can already draw on experiences from previous projects. In an earlier ZIM project, they developed a VR training simulator for reaming the acetabulum during hip replacement surgery. The professorship for production systems and processes was then able to contribute the know-how it had gained to the KMU-Innovativ project “DynamicHIPS”, in which sawing off the femoral head, hammering in the hip socket, rasping out the femur and hammering in the shaft during hip replacement surgery were trained virtually .

In the new training system, which is being developed in “OrthoMiniGames”, the focus is on new surgical areas and surgical techniques. For example, the insertion of pedicle screws in the spine should be practiced. “In addition, in contrast to previous projects, short training sessions should now be possible, in which one can get by without technical specialists. The exercises should be able to be integrated into everyday clinical practice as easily and inexpensively as possible,” explains Dr. Lorenz, who has been researching in this field for many years and knows the needs of doctors.

Contact person: Dr. Mario Lorenz, Phone 0371 531-39366, E-Mail mario.lorenz@mb.tu-chemnitz.de

(Author: Katja Klöden)

04.08.2023

