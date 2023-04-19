How to prevent a cat from damaging the house

Cats are intelligent, curious and playful animals that can enrich the lives of their owners.

However, they can also cause some problems at home if they are not properly educated or provided with a proper environment.

Some of the most common damage that cats can do is scratching furniture, curtains or carpets, biting wires or plants, urinating out of the litter box or dropping objects on the floor.

These behaviors can be very frustrating for owners, but it must not be forgotten that cats do not act out of malice or revenge, but rather respond to their natural needs and instincts.

Possible causes that can lead a cat to do damage

Before punishing or scolding a cat for causing damage to the house, it is important to understand the causes that motivate it and seek solutions that respect its well-being and personality.

Boredom

Cats need to stimulate their minds and bodies with games, toys, and activities that allow them to express their natural hunting, exploring, and socialization.

If a cat gets bored, it may find ways to entertain itself that its owners don’t like, such as scratching or chewing on objects.

Stress

Cats are very sensitive to changes in their environment or routine, such as a move, the arrival of a new member of the family (human or animal), the prolonged absence of their owners, or the presence of other cats in the territory. .

These factors can generate stress and anxiety in the cat, which can manifest itself in destructive or inappropriate behaviors.

lack of space

Cats need to have their own space where they feel safe and comfortable, where they can rest, hide or watch what is happening around them.

If the space is too small or is shared with other animals, the cat may feel overwhelmed or threatened and react aggressively or territorially.

lack of hygiene

Cats are very clean and demanding about the hygiene of their environment. If the litter tray is dirty or misplaced, the cat may avoid using it and urinate elsewhere.

You can also refuse water or food if they are contaminated or if the container is not suitable.

To prevent a cat from damaging the house, it is essential to offer it an enriched, safe and clean environment that meets its physical and emotional needs.

Some measures that can be taken are:

– Provide the cat with a variety of toys and renew them periodically to maintain its interest. You can also play with him daily to strengthen the affective bond and stimulate his physical and mental activity.

– Offer the cat scratching posts of different materials and heights where they can sharpen their nails and mark their territory. They can be placed near their scratching spots to divert their attention.

You can also spray the furniture with natural repellents such as vinegar or lemon to discourage the cat from scratching it.

– Protect cables and plants with covers or grids to prevent the cat from biting them. Catnip or mint can also be offered to the cat to satisfy its need to eat vegetables without risk to its health.

