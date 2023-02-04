On February 7, the twentieth edition of Safe Internet Day is commemorated, an opportunity to raise awareness about sexual abuse against girls, boys and adolescents in digital environments, a crime that has been growing at an accelerated pace and whose most frequent victims They are girls and adolescent women between 13 and 17 years of age.

In order to deal with this problem, the Viguías Seguro Internet Center of Red PaPaz and with the support in dissemination of the Colombian College of Psychologists – COLPSIC, of ​​the Internet Society Colombia Chapter – ISOC, make available to families, school communities and the public in general two resources to promote safe use of digital environments and strengthen mothers, fathers and caregivers in situations of sexual violence against their daughters and sons.

Guides

The first guide “Discovering that your daughter or son has been the victim of sexual abuse on the Internet. How to deal with emotions?” (https://bit.ly/lidiarconlasemociones) seeks to help families when they find out that their daughter or son has been the victim of sexual abuse on the Internet. This resource includes tips for managing emotions when the situation is discovered, talking about the matter with children and adolescents, and reporting the situation. Finally, the guide provides tools so that mothers, fathers and caregivers are calm enough to support the victims and be able to overcome this situation as a family.

The second tool “Talk to your daughters and sons about risks on the Internet” (https://bit.ly/ConversarsobreriesgosenInternet) seeks to answer questions such as:

When and how to talk about Internet risks?

How to start difficult conversations and address uncomfortable questions?

What language should I use?

At what age can I start talking about this with my daughters or sons?

How can I prevent my daughter or son from being a victim without completely withdrawing from the digital environment?

How can I get my daughter or son to talk to me more and tell me about their problems?

These resources are the first Spanish version of the tools developed by the Marie Collins Foundation. The work was carried out by a group of professionals experienced in the prevention and care of sexual abuse and is now available in Spanish so that families in Colombia have resources to accompany the safe navigation of children and adolescents in the digital environment.

Problem of child sexual abuse on the Internet

It is estimated that, globally, 1 in 3 girls and 1 in 5 boys will be victims of sexual abuse before their 18th birthday (Association Unevie, 2020).

In the Colombian case, during 2022 as of November, 19,570 legal medical examinations were carried out for alleged sexual offenses against minors, which represents an increase of 20% compared to the cases registered in the same period of time for the year of 2021.

Of these exams, about 90% were performed on girls and adolescent women (Legal Medicine, 2022).

According to the figures of the virtual reporting line Te Protejo Colombia (which has www.teprotejocolombia.org and the App Te Protejo), during 2022, 36,486 reports were received, of which 94.5% of the cases correspond to situations of online sexual violence.

Although in 37% of the cases it is the same girls and boys who are victims who contact this virtual hotline, in 23% of the cases it is mothers, fathers or another relative who becomes an ally for the activation of routes to restore rights.

For Tatiana Manrique Zuluaga, director of Fields, Programs and Projects of the Colombian College of Psychologists – COLPSIC “these guides allow us to address the emotional impact that sexual violence can have on families and seek professional support in time.”

For Clara Patricia Muñoz Jiménez, executive member of the Internet Society Colombia Chapter – ISOC, “we work every day to protect an open, globally connected, secure and reliable internet architecture. Together with Internet Society members, allies, policy advocates, and the community, we are committed to bringing us closer to universal connectivity, reducing risks so people can be safe online, wherever they are, and to help the internet thrive as the robust and resilient resource it was designed to be.”

For Carolina Piñeros Ospina, executive director of Red PaPaz, “we hope that these resources facilitate conversations between families and educational communities with their daughters, sons and students. We invite you to get to know them and make them yours.”

Comments