Today (January 7) at 15:00, the joint prevention and control mechanism of the State Council held a press conference to introduce the situation of epidemic prevention and control in rural areas. Comrades in charge of the Grassroots Health Department of the National Health Commission and the Rural Cooperative Economic Guidance Department of the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs, relevant experts, and grassroots representatives attended the press conference and answered questions from the media.

As the Spring Festival approaches, it is necessary to do a good job in epidemic prevention and control and medical treatment in rural areas

At the meeting, Mi Feng, spokesman of the National Health Commission, said that as the Spring Festival approached, the flow of people increased and more people returned to their hometowns. It is even more necessary to do a good job in epidemic prevention and control and medical treatment in rural areas.

It is necessary to give full play to the role of rural grassroots organizations and strengthen support for medical institutions in rural areas; take good care of key groups such as the elderly, pregnant women, and left-behind children, do a good job in health monitoring, and smooth the green channel for referral; provide convenient services and accelerate the promotion of rural elderly Vaccination against the new crown virus has accelerated the construction of grassroots health protection lines.

98.7% of villages and towns across the country have set up fever clinics

According to Nie Chunlei, Director of the Primary Health Department of the National Health Commission, currently 98.7% of township health centers and community health service centers across the country have opened fever clinics, and grassroots fever clinics account for more than 60% of the country’s fever clinics. For patients who need to be referred, they will be referred to sub-designated hospitals, designated hospitals or higher-level hospitals in a timely manner, giving full play to the role of the first line of defense of grassroots medical institutions.

Various measures to alleviate the shortage of medicines in rural areas

Nie Chunlei, Director of the Primary Health Department of the National Health Commission, said that the National Health Commission is concerned about the shortage of medicines and other medical supplies in some rural areas, and has taken the following measures:

First, the material support group of the joint defense and joint control mechanism of the State Council has established a daily dispatch system, insisting on a national game of chess, and coordinating the allocation of medicines and other national key medical materials every day. According to the development of the epidemic situation, priority will be given to rural grassroots medical institutions.

The second is to strengthen the connection between supply and demand. All localities can connect and coordinate through the material support team to solve the problem of material shortage.

The third is to adhere to the combination of traditional Chinese and Western medicine, and rationally select Western medicine, Chinese patent medicine and Chinese medicine decoction. The National Health and Medical Commission has issued documents on the full application of traditional Chinese medicine decoctions at the grassroots level in urban and rural areas, further expanding the supply of medicines in rural areas, responding to temporary drug shortages, and reducing the pressure on grassroots medical consultations.

Ensure that rural areas can “move the gate forward”

Nie Chunlei, Director of the Primary Health Department of the National Health and Health Commission, said that in order to achieve “moving the gate forward” in rural areas, the core is to implement “early detection, early identification, early intervention, and early referral”.

In addition, the National Health and Medical Commission has also improved the service capabilities of grassroots medical and health institutions by strengthening the training of grassroots medical personnel, speeding up the deployment and use of traditional Chinese medicine, and implementing medical consortia (medical community) sinking inspections, personnel stationing, and remote diagnosis and treatment. Prevent mild patients from developing to severe and critical in time.

Ensure the efficient and orderly transfer and treatment of infected people in remote rural areas in multiple ways

Nie Chunlei, Director of the Primary Health Department of the National Health and Health Commission, introduced that in order to ensure the efficient and orderly transfer and admission of infected people in remote rural areas, the National Health and Medical Commission has mainly carried out the following work:

First, strengthen the daily contact and guidance of key personnel.

Second, vigorously expand the pre-hospital emergency transport capacity of grassroots medical and health institutions.

Third, establish and unimpeded referral green channels to improve referral efficiency.

The fifth-level secretary must focus on the prevention and control of the epidemic in rural areas just like poverty alleviation

Mao Dezhi, deputy director of the Rural Cooperative Economic Guidance Department of the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs and a first-level inspector, introduced that the “Strengthening the Work Plan for the Prevention and Control of Novel Coronavirus Infection in Rural Areas” clearly requires the fifth-level secretary to grasp the epidemic situation in rural areas just like poverty alleviation. Prevention and control, at the same time, it also specifies the requirements to establish a guarantee system, provincial overall planning, city dispatching, county, township, and village implementation, and responsibilities at all levels. Grassroots party organizations must effectively play the role of fighting fortress, and control all aspects of epidemic prevention and control. The measures were implemented from village to household.

Advocate farmers to strengthen their own protection

Mao Dezhi, deputy director of the Rural Cooperative Economic Guidance Department of the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs and a first-level inspector, introduced that recently, the special team for epidemic prevention and control in rural areas issued the “Proposal to the majority of farmers’ friends”, advocating farmers to strengthen their own protection.

(CCTV reporter Shi Yingchun and Liu Tingyu)