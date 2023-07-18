WhatsApp has become one of the most popular and widely used messaging applications in the world.

However, with the increase in cybercrime and concerns about online privacy, it is important to take steps to protect the security of our conversations on WhatsApp.

How to prevent my conversations from being intercepted

There are different ways to prevent your conversations from being intercepted and keep your messages private and secure, see them below:

1. Keep the app up to date

WhatsApp and other app developers regularly release updates that include security improvements and fixes for possible vulnerabilities.

Keeping your app up to date ensures that you are using the latest version with the most up-to-date security measures.

2. Enable two-step verification

Two-Step Verification is an additional security feature that adds a layer of protection to your account.

You can enable it in WhatsApp settings, where you’ll be asked to choose a six-digit PIN that you’ll need to enter every time you register your phone number with WhatsApp.

This makes it difficult for unauthorized access to your account, even if someone else gains access to your SIM card.

3. Protect your phone with a password or fingerprint

Be sure to set a password or use biometric authentication, such as fingerprint recognition or facial scanning, to unlock your phone.

This prevents someone from physically accessing your device and reading your WhatsApp conversations.

4. Beware of phishing

Phishing is a common technique used by cybercriminals to obtain personal information and login credentials.

Be careful with suspicious messages or links you receive through WhatsApp. Avoid clicking unknown links or providing personal information on untrustworthy websites.

5. Do not share confidential information through WhatsApp

Although WhatsApp uses end-to-end encryption to protect your messages, it’s important to remember that any information you share through the platform may be at risk if the receiving device has been compromised or if someone has physical access to the phone.

Avoid sharing sensitive data such as credit card numbers, passwords, or other personal information through the app.

6. Use the lock screen feature

Set your phone to automatically lock after a period of inactivity.

This helps prevent unauthorized access to your apps, including WhatsApp, if you leave your phone unattended or lose it.

7. Be careful with public Wi-Fi connections

Avoid using public or open Wi-Fi networks to access WhatsApp, as these networks are prone to data eavesdropping attacks.

If you need to use a public Wi-Fi connection, consider using a virtual private network (VPN) to encrypt your traffic and protect your privacy.

8. Do not keep backup copies in the cloud

WhatsApp offers the option to back up your chats to cloud storage services like Google Drive or iCloud.

However, these backups are not protected with end-to-end encryption.

If you want to keep your conversations as secure as possible, avoid backing them up in the cloud or encrypt your backups before storing them.

Protecting the security and privacy of your conversations on WhatsApp is crucial in today’s digital world.

* This note was written with the help of artificial intelligence

Also read: Is connecting the cell phone to public Wi-Fi dangerous?

Comments

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

