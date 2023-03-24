News from New Hainan Client, Nanhai.com, and Nanguo Metropolis Daily on March 24 (reporter Wang Hongxu and intern Zhang Ziqi) March 24 this year is the 28th “World Day for the Prevention and Treatment of Tuberculosis”. In 2023, Hainan will fully implement the “2+3” health service package project to effectively manage the prevention and treatment of chronic diseases; among them, tuberculosis is one of the “2+3” diseases.

So, what is TB? What symptoms should be alert to tuberculosis? How to prevent and treat tuberculosis? On March 24, the reporter interviewed Jia Chunbo, Director of the Infection Department of the 928th Hospital of the Joint Logistics Support Force, to answer questions and provide advice.

Free free clinics for doctors and nurses to prevent and control tuberculosis require “three mornings”

On the morning of March 24, the 928th Hospital of the Joint Logistics Support Force, the Longhua District Center for Disease Control and Prevention of Haikou City, the Xinpo Town Government, the Xinpo Town Health Center and other departments and units jointly held the ” World Tuberculosis Day “free clinic publicity activities, providing free free clinic and free clinic health consultation and other activities.

“World Tuberculosis Day” free clinic activity site.Photo by Song Zhenzhen

“It is necessary for the general public to have a comprehensive understanding of tuberculosis, so as to achieve early detection, early diagnosis, and early treatment.” Jia Chunbo, director of the Infectious Diseases Department of the 928th Hospital of the Joint Logistics Support Force, said that on the same day, medical staff carried out free free consultations, measured blood pressure for 66 people, and measured blood sugar for 45 people. , conducted tuberculosis test (PPD test) for 15 person-times, and answered questions for patients who came for consultation.

What is TB? Jia Chunbo said that tuberculosis is a chronic infectious disease caused by Mycobacterium tuberculosis; Mycobacterium tuberculosis can invade various organs of the human body, mainly the lungs, and tuberculosis is more common; Tuberculosis is transmitted through the air, such as coughing, sneezing or Spread from one infected person to another when speaking; but often there are no obvious symptoms in the early stages, so tuberculosis is difficult to detect.

Pay attention to bloody sputum with persistent cough for more than 2 weeks

In life, what symptoms should we be alert to? Jia Chunbo said that taking tuberculosis as an example, its symptoms include cough, expectoration, fever, night sweats, loss of appetite, fatigue and weight loss. Among them, if you have symptoms such as continuous cough for more than two weeks or more, bloody sputum when coughing, shortness of breath, fever and night sweats, fatigue and weight loss, chest pain, etc., you should be alert to tuberculosis; it is recommended to seek medical treatment as soon as possible and tell the doctor With associated symptoms and medical history, doctors can use laboratory samples, X-ray images, and other testing methods to diagnose.

If you have the above symptoms and worry that you may be suffering from tuberculosis, Jia Chunbo suggested that you must consult and seek advice from a doctor, or go to a designated tuberculosis medical institution for treatment.

At the site of the free clinic, medical staff set up propaganda tables and distributed more than 230 brochures and gifts on tuberculosis prevention and treatment to the citizens, allowing the general public to understand the knowledge of tuberculosis prevention and control, effectively improving the awareness rate of tuberculosis prevention and treatment among the masses, and knowing how to seek medical treatment when they have tuberculosis.

Medical staff conduct a tuberculosis test (PPD test) for citizens.Photo by Song Zhenzhen

How to prevent TB? Doctor: Pay attention to these “5 points”

How to prevent tuberculosis in life? Jia Chunbo said that the method of preventing tuberculosis has the following “5 points”:

1. Pay attention to personal hygiene: keep the room clean and ventilated, wash your hands frequently, and do not litter.

2. Reasonable diet: eat a balanced diet, eat more vegetables and fruits, and pay attention to nutritional balance.

3. Tuberculosis vaccine should be vaccinated: it can effectively prevent the infection and occurrence of tuberculosis.

4. Avoid contact with people with tuberculosis: Try to avoid contact with people who may carry bacteria such as coughing, sputum, and sneezing in confined spaces.

5. Keep exercising: Appropriate physical exercise can help improve the body’s immunity and prevent the occurrence of tuberculosis.

What are the medicines for tuberculosis? How do I apply for medication?

Jia Chunbo said that the treatment drugs for tuberculosis generally include anti-tuberculosis drugs, such as isoniazid, rifampicin, ethambutol, pyrazinamide and so on. These drugs need to be selected and adjusted according to the specific conditions and course of the patient.

Early diagnosis and early treatment of tuberculosis can be cured. Among them, applying for tuberculosis drug treatment generally needs to go to the local medical institution for diagnosis and treatment. During the treatment process, the doctor will adjust and monitor the drug according to the change of the condition. In addition, the treatment of tuberculosis can be carried out through hospitals or community health service centers, and part of the treatment costs can also be reimbursed through medical insurance. If symptoms of tuberculosis appear, it is recommended to seek medical treatment in time, and follow the doctor’s advice for diagnosis and treatment.

















