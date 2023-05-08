How to protect the body from bad energy

Bad energies can affect our physical and mental health, as well as our harmony and prosperity.

Therefore, it is important to protect our body and our environment from negative influences that can come from people, places or situations.

Some tips to clean and strengthen your energy field and keep it free from interference.

practice meditation

Meditation is an ancient technique that helps us connect with our essence and balance our chakras, which are the energy centers of the body.

By meditating, we can release stress, negative emotions, and limiting thoughts that block and weaken us.

In addition, meditation allows us to raise our vibration and tune in to universal energy, which is a source of love, peace, and wisdom.

use crystals

Crystals are natural elements that possess healing and protective properties. Each crystal has a different vibrational frequency that corresponds to an aspect of our lives.

For example, rose quartz is the crystal of love, amethyst is the crystal of intuition, and tiger’s eye is the crystal of protection.

You can carry them with you as charms, place them in your home or workplace, or use them for energy therapy.

Do salt baths

Salt is a purifying element that helps to eliminate impurities and toxins from the body and aura.

You can take sea salt or coarse salt baths once a week to cleanse your energy field and renew your energy.

You can also add aromatic herbs, essential oils or apple cider vinegar to enhance the effect of salt.

Burn incense or incense

The smoke of incense or incense has the ability to cleanse the environment of negative energies and create an atmosphere of harmony and tranquility.

You can burn incense or incense in your home or at your workplace to purify the space and attract good vibrations.

Some recommended scents are lavender, sandalwood, rosemary, and myrrh.

Recite positive affirmations

Positive affirmations are phrases that express what we want or what we are in a positive way and in the present tense.

By reciting them with faith and conviction, we can reprogram our subconscious mind and change our reality.

Positive affirmations also help us protect our body from bad energy, as they fill us with confidence, security, and self-esteem. Some examples are: “I am a being of light”, “I am surrounded by love”, “Nothing and no one can harm me”.

These are some tips to protect your body from bad energy. Remember that the most important thing is to maintain a positive and grateful attitude towards life, since this way you will attract more blessings and opportunities into your existence.

