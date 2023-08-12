How to protect the elderly from dehydration

Even if Rössner never tires of preparing favorite drinks and toasting them with water or coffee, she knows: “We can’t force people to drink.” But with good persuasion it usually works. Her trick: “You drink, I drink.” The carer also makes sure that she drinks enough herself and sets a good example, without pointing the finger in a pedagogical manner. If a patient is in a precarious condition, a doctor must be called in an emergency. But: “I haven’t had a case like this, thank God.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

