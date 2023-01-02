Jiao Yahui said that with the severe cases of most infections in this wave, after the peak of infections has passed, there will be a downward trend in the future.

On December 26, 2022, the National Health and Health Commission issued an announcement stating that in order to implement the decisions and deployments of the Party Central Committee and the State Council, and effectively coordinate the prevention and control of the novel coronavirus infection epidemic and economic and social development, the novel coronavirus will be released on January 8, 2023. Infection is adjusted from “Class B and A tube” to “Class B and B tube”. After the adjustment, isolation measures will no longer be implemented for people infected with the new coronavirus, close contacts will no longer be identified, and high and low risk areas will no longer be designated. The focus of epidemic prevention and control has shifted from infection prevention and control to medical treatment. This week, “Face to Face” interviewed Jiao Yahui, director of the Department of Medical Affairs of the National Health Commission.

reporter:At that time, did you check your family background, and whether the resources in your hands could meet the medical needs of ordinary people?

Jiao Yahui, director of the Department of Medical Affairs of the National Health Commission:Based on the infection rate in this area in China in the past three years, it also refers to the infection rate in other countries around the world. What we were thinking at the time was that if you do nothing and let the infection completely, then the resources at hand are definitely not enough, and certain restrictive measures must be taken. According to the situation of slowing down the epidemic and suppressing the peak, the number of infected people includes the number of people who need to be hospitalized. It is enough to slow down the number of people and slow down the supply of our medical resources.

In early December 2022, many cities began to experience a peak of new coronavirus infections, and the number of infected patients soared, and the fever clinics in hospitals were first under pressure. According to media reports, the number of fever outpatients in some hospitals has increased tenfold, and a doctor has seen up to 150 patients in one night.

Jiao Yahui, director of the Department of Medical Affairs of the National Health Commission:At that time, we predicted that the demand for fever patients would increase, so the plan we made at that time was to bear the brunt of fever clinics. We asked all hospitals to open fever clinics to meet the medical needs of these fever patients as much as possible.

According to the principle of opening as much as possible and setting up as much as possible, medical institutions at all levels set up fever clinics. At the same time, they simplify the treatment process of fever clinics, increase the allocation of medicines, and improve the efficiency of medical services for fever clinics. According to statistics, as of December 25, 2022, there were more than 16,000 fever clinics in hospitals at or above the second level across the country, and more than 41,000 fever clinics and fever clinics in grassroots medical and health institutions.

reporter:Can the things I provide meet people’s needs for medical treatment?

Jiao Yahui, director of the Department of Medical Affairs of the National Health Commission:It is definitely not enough to rely on these fever clinics and fever clinics alone. Take Beijing as an example. On the one hand, all fever clinics and fever clinics must be opened. In addition, some gymnasiums and shelter hospitals have also set up temporary fever clinics. If you need to get medicine simply because of fever, you can go to these temporary medical centers. To buy medicine, you can go here for ten minutes to see it. At that time, there was a statistic in Beijing that the number of fever patients treated in temporary hot spots in a district was more than the number of fever patients treated in fever clinics of all tertiary hospitals in the district, so this diverted part of the hospital pressure.

With the development of the epidemic, the pressure of treatment began to spread from fever clinics to emergency and critical care departments.

Jiao Yahui, director of the Department of Medical Affairs of the National Health Commission:According to the characteristics and laws of viruses and diseases, it is often after the first week has passed that severe cases gradually begin to emerge in the second week. Then after the serious illness comes out, the emergency department faces the greatest pressure at this time. When the demand for fever clinics declines, the pressure of the emergency department begins to appear. The pressure of the emergency department is emerging, and there will be a series of chains immediately. Recently, you have seen a sharp increase in the demand for 120 beds. For example, it is said that it is difficult to find a bed for severe patients and hospital beds.

reporter:At this time, you still have to check your family background. How many resources do I have to meet the more urgent needs at this time?

Jiao Yahui, director of the Department of Medical Affairs of the National Health Commission:In fact, from the beginning of December 2022, we issued a plan to make preparations for this aspect, to expand and transform. We require that there are comprehensive ICUs like before, so the number of beds may not be enough and we need to increase them. In addition, we require hospitals to prepare some convertible ICUs in the same proportion as the comprehensive ICUs. These convertible ICUs must be available within 24 hours when the critical care resources are increasing rapidly and are about to reach a critical value. Become a comprehensive ICU.

Taking Beijing Chaoyang Hospital as an example, relying on the advantages of respiratory, emergency, critical care medicine, cardiovascular and other specialties, the hospital has opened a total of 15 comprehensive treatment wards with 538 open beds, including 69 critical care beds, and is fully committed to the treatment of new coronavirus infection critically ill patients.

reporter:Do you think the hospital can handle it?

Tong Zhaohui, vice president of Beijing Chaoyang Hospital, director of Beijing Institute of Respiratory Diseases:At the beginning, many medical staff were positive, and there were not enough doctors and nurses. As a medical staff, I think I can fully understand the current epidemic situation.

reporter:For example, this is like fighting a war. I have prepared people, weapons and equipment, and even food and grass. How to fight this battle?

Jiao Yahui, director of the Department of Medical Affairs of the National Health Commission:We require hospitals to coordinate all bed resources, including hospital-wide planning for equipment, hospital-wide planning, and hospital-wide planning for medical staff. For example, when there is a large number of patients in the fever clinic, the whole hospital supports the fever clinic to go to the departure clinic; now when the emergency volume is large, the whole hospital needs to support the emergency department.

In the decisive battle with the new crown virus, various departments of the hospital were pressed on the fast forward button and began to run at overdrive.

Jiao Yahui, director of the Department of Medical Affairs of the National Health Commission:The beds in the emergency room must be turned over as soon as possible so that the beds cannot be pressed, so when we enter the emergency room, in fact, although the beds we see are all full, they must not be the same group of patients, because we now require the emergency room to stay on watch for rescue. These have to be cleared and admitted for treatment within 24 hours.

reporter:What’s the meaning?

Jiao Yahui, director of the Department of Medical Affairs of the National Health Commission:That is to say, the people you are currently observing in the emergency department must be sent to the ward within 24 hours, and the beds rescued in the emergency department should be reserved for the next group of patients.

reporter:24 hours a cycle?

Jiao Yahui, director of the Department of Medical Affairs of the National Health Commission:It must be cleared and admitted within 24 hours. In fact, many hospitals are not 24 hours anymore, and it may take more than ten hours to free up. In addition, another very important issue is to move the gate forward. If we just wait passively until the serious illness becomes serious and come to the hospital to pick it up, then the resources of our tertiary hospital will be saturated one day. So now we also propose, in fact, this is also our three-year experience, that is, to move the barrier forward, early intervention and early treatment can prevent mild symptoms from becoming severe.

In order to move the gate forward, implement the overall plan requirements of “Class B and B management” for new coronavirus infection, and rely on grassroots medical and health institutions to implement hierarchical health management for risk groups within the jurisdiction.

Jiao Yahui, director of the Department of Medical Affairs of the National Health Commission:It is to let the community grassroots medical and health institutions first identify these people with high risk factors in the jurisdiction, the elderly with underlying diseases, those on dialysis, pregnant women, and children, evaluate their health risk levels, and establish according to different health risk levels. Health files of different colors are managed by grading, red, yellow, and green. Red is the highest risk factor; yellow is moderate; green is relatively safe. Through the health monitoring of health records, they can manage their health.

reporter:Suppose an elderly person, in his 70s or 80s, has underlying diseases, what should he do if he develops some symptoms?

Jiao Yahui, director of the Department of Medical Affairs of the National Health Commission:Once the red ones appear, we ask for such elderly people to be referred immediately and go directly to a tertiary hospital for treatment, because at this time only in a tertiary hospital can it be possible to reduce the severity of the disease.

As the Spring Festival approaches, my country is about to usher in a large-scale population flow between urban and rural areas, which will inevitably lead to the rapid spread of the new crown virus. Because rural areas have a vast area and a large population, but the per capita medical resources are limited, how to deal with the peak of infection in vast rural areas has become a huge challenge.

Jiao Yahui, director of the Department of Medical Affairs of the National Health Commission:What we are most worried about is that after three years, no one has gone home for the New Year. This year, we can finally go home for the New Year. If this happens, there may be a retaliatory rush of people from the city to the countryside to visit relatives for the New Year, so we are even more worried. Rural epidemics. In fact, the most important thing in rural areas is two points: one is to ensure that the medicine can go down, and the supply must cover the Spring Festival travel period or even longer; If it can be transferred, at least it can be transferred to the county hospital for treatment.

reporter:Who will do this?

Jiao Yahui, director of the Department of Medical Affairs of the National Health Commission:On the one hand, we require the county and township to organize vehicles and make good preparations for the vehicles. Once there is a change in the disease and needs to be transferred, there will be transportation to transfer him to the county hospital as soon as possible; The urban and rural hospitals we have formed provide counterpart support, and these high-quality medical resources in cities provide counterpart assistance to county hospitals. On the one hand, it is remote; on the other hand, it is necessary to send experienced medical personnel to the county hospital to prepare for the treatment of these severe diseases.

In order to cope with the coming peak of the new crown virus infection, the national medical and health system is ready and doing its best to prepare in all aspects. It is precisely because of the comprehensive assessment of virus mutations, the epidemic situation, and the basis of my country’s prevention and control that my country has the basic conditions to adjust the new coronavirus infection from “Class B and A” to “B and B”.

reporter:Why do we feel so caught off guard despite being so well prepared?

Jiao Yahui, director of the Department of Medical Affairs of the National Health Commission:In fact, I have been paying attention to the reaction of public opinion on the Internet. I think more reactions are about this medicine. In the early stage of fever, it is more of a problem with the medicine. It is because the medicine cannot be bought or obtained. I think this There are many public opinions. The idea we put forward at that time was also to provide these medical institutions, including grassroots hospitals, including hospitals above the second level, with adequate and sufficient medicines. As a result, in reality, fever clinics and fever clinics were opened, but the medicines There is a shortage of supply, which is a situation where supply exceeds demand.

reporter:Then what is the reason that the medicine cannot be supplied for a while?

Jiao Yahui, director of the Department of Medical Affairs of the National Health Commission:There are many reasons for this. For example, the retail pharmacies were sold out at that time, and the common people stocked up on medicines first. This is a very important reason; The demand is huge at once, but the improvement of production capacity and output takes time. In addition, in fact, including enterprises, production enterprises are also facing the problem of personnel infection and attrition. Therefore, various factors have caused a shortage of medicines. When severe cases come up now, because our country is still aging, especially there are many elderly people with underlying diseases, so many serious patients come out all at once, and everyone has to go to tertiary hospitals, especially to these famous top three hospitals. Our system is a pyramid for the top three hospitals, and a large base has to go to the top of the tower to see a doctor. This contradiction between supply and demand will definitely be particularly prominent.

The rapid spread has caused large-scale infection of the population, and various diseases after infection have aroused many people’s new concerns about the Omicron virus.

reporter:In the past three years, people have dealt with viruses for a long time, and gradually know that when the virus develops to Omicron, especially when it develops to this stage, there are some opinions that it is a big cold, which may not cause much harm to the body, but in the real world , It seems that we have to reconsider our judgment on this virus and see if this is the case?

Jiao Yahui, director of the Department of Medical Affairs of the National Health Commission:I think why in the past three years everyone didn’t understand deeply? In the past three years, in the words of many netizens: The country and the government have been closely protecting everyone, reducing the number of infected people as much as possible, early detection, cutting off the transmission route, and especially protecting these vulnerable groups. Now, because the virulence of this virus has been greatly weakened, its transmission power is faster, and more people are infected in a short period of time. It has spread to people of different age groups and people with different physical conditions. People with high fever, sore throat, Pain all over, this is the most common symptom. These are definitely uncomfortable for each individual, but clinically speaking, these symptoms are all our common disease symptoms. As a medical classification, these are typical mild COVID-19 patients, and the vast majority of people still have mild manifestations.

At the beginning of 2020, Tong Zhaohui went to Wuhan to participate in the epidemic prevention and control work as an expert of the Central Steering Group to fight the new crown pneumonia epidemic, and has been fighting on the front line of the epidemic since then. In early December 2022, since the outbreak of the epidemic in Beijing, he was appointed by the Beijing Municipal Health Commission to guide the treatment of critically ill patients at two designated hospitals, Beijing Ditan Hospital and Beijing You’an Hospital.

reporter:During the period in the two designated hospitals, will you compare it with the period in Wuhan?

Tong Zhaohui, vice president of Beijing Chaoyang Hospital, director of Beijing Institute of Respiratory Diseases:Yes, we really didn’t understand this when we went to Wuhan. We didn’t understand it at all. We didn’t know what the characteristics of this virus were, and we didn’t know that it would be so powerful in Wuhan. Everyone may have a deep memory of Wuhan. The patients all suffered from severe respiratory failure and were all on ventilators and ECMO. This ratio is very high. Later, after passing from Wuhan, we have also been to many places across the country, including returning to Beijing. I think the difficulty from clinical treatment to clinical treatment must be much less difficult than in Wuhan, and we are not under so much pressure. Omicron is characterized by strong infectivity and strong transmission power. Many people are positive, but the proportion of people who really need to be hospitalized or need to be admitted to the ICU is still low. Probably I also counted, and the two designated hospitals counted both severe and critical cases, accounting for 3%-4%.

reporter:You can always hear from your relatives and friends that the elderly in your family have passed away. It seems that there are many more than in previous years?

Tong Zhaohui, vice president of Beijing Chaoyang Hospital, director of Beijing Institute of Respiratory Diseases:There will definitely be more, we have to admit that. But think about it everyone, how many people around you are positive? Or the whole family may be positive, how many are critically ill? Or have a few pneumonia? Everyone should know this.

reporter:feel like this?

Tong Zhaohui, vice president of Beijing Chaoyang Hospital, director of Beijing Institute of Respiratory Diseases:Yes, because there is no way to count the specific numbers now, why? We don’t know the denominator, because now we no longer do all-member nucleic acid, and we no longer do antigens. It is even said that many people stay at home for a few days, whether they have symptoms or not, they get over after carrying it at home, and then go to work. So maybe all of us have passed the sun, but we don’t know what the denominator is.

According to expert analysis, severe and critically ill patients infected with the new coronavirus are still concentrated in the elderly population with underlying diseases. However, the characteristics of high transmission and low virulence of Omicron virus have not changed significantly, but it still cannot be regarded as a large cold.

Jiao Yahui, director of the Department of Medical Affairs of the National Health Commission:Although now all netizens are reporting that it is definitely not a big cold. It is true that it is not a big cold. We often confuse a cold with the flu, so we are actually comparing the new crown with the flu, not the new crown with the cold. The symptoms of a cold are indeed very mild. If you take a self-limiting disease or not take medicine for a week, the cold will be cured in a week. But influenza is different. Influenza is caused by influenza virus. Influenza also has systemic symptoms, such as fever, cough, and severe pneumonia. And depending on the virus, its pathogenicity is different. For example, the 2008 H1N1 influenza that everyone is deeply impressed by, the influenza that year was also very severe, and there was once a highly pathogenic avian influenza H5N1 that was infected by humans. , the fatality rate is very high. So compared with the flu, even if some of it will have some pneumonia, but this pneumonia is far from the level of “white lung” mentioned by netizens. After this treatment, he will soon get better and heal.

reporter:How high is the cure rate for this wave?

Jiao Yahui, director of the Department of Medical Affairs of the National Health Commission:The cure rate in our country has remained above 90% since Wuhan. At the time when Wuhan was the most serious, our cure rate was over 90%, and later it was 93%, 94%, and the higher it went. So in fact, from this wave, what you feel is not the low ratio, but the absolute value. If we have a large base, we may feel that the number of people who are seriously ill, critically ill, or died of illness is increasing. of.

From a global perspective, the current peak of new coronavirus infections in various parts of my country is not an isolated phenomenon.

Jiao Yahui, director of the Department of Medical Affairs of the National Health Commission:In fact, in the past three years, other countries have been experiencing the situation we are experiencing now. We have seen that it is difficult to find a bed for medical treatment in many countries. In other countries, it is difficult for some patients, especially the elderly, to find a bed when they go to the hospital. But I think the biggest difference between our country and them is that medical staff in some countries go on strike. , because the workload is too heavy, because there are not enough protective equipment. But in the past three years, our medical staff have even rushed to the front line without hesitation. There are no medical staff who need support. When a medical team needs to be sent, everyone actively signs up. So I think our medical staff have shown different behaviors and spirits from those of other countries.

With the gradual adjustment of our country’s epidemic prevention policy, especially after the implementation of the “Class B and B Control” of the new crown virus infection, around the goal of “protecting health and preventing severe illness”, the majority of medical staff are shouldering more and more burdens in this war without gunpowder smoke. important responsibility and mission.

reporter:It’s like relying on this group of people when Wuhan was most critical three years ago, and three years later?

Jiao Yahui, director of the Department of Medical Affairs of the National Health Commission:Yes, only rely on these people. And the bigger difference is that they were well protected three years ago. We said that 42,000 people assisted Wuhan and Hubei, and none of the medical teams were infected. But now all of us medical staff are rushing to the front line. They themselves are also infected, and their family members are infected, which means they are under physical and mental pressure. But there is no way, this is their duty, just like soldiers are about to go to the battlefield to fight.

reporter:This is a tough fight?

Jiao Yahui, director of the Department of Medical Affairs of the National Health Commission:It was a very tough battle.

reporter:Whether it is medical staff or patients, how long will it take to survive this most difficult time?

Jiao Yahui, director of the Department of Medical Affairs of the National Health Commission:Acute infectious diseases still have their own rules. After the peak of acute infection, the first week to the second week is the most difficult. In fact, different cities are now experiencing the peak of emergency and severe cases, which may be our most difficult period. With the severe cases of most infections in this wave, after the peak of infections has passed, there will be a downward trend in the future. Virus transmission must have its transmission coefficient. After it has spread to a certain extent, the virus will always become weaker and weaker. In layman’s terms, it means that it cannot be transmitted anymore. At such a stage, this difficulty will definitely pass.

Source of this article: CCTV News, original title: “How to protect the lives of the people in the face of the peak of infection?” Interview with Jiao Yahui, director of the Department of Medical Administration of the National Health Commission”

