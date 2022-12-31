Source title: How to protect vulnerable groups as the Spring Festival approaches?

China News Agency, Beijing, December 31 (Ma Shuisha) Many places in China have recently announced the latest situation of local new crown virus infections. As the Spring Festival approaches, how will the passenger flow during the Spring Festival travel season affect the spread of the epidemic? In the face of the possible peak of severe illness, how to protect the vulnerable population? Many places announce the infection situation of new coronavirus The results of the second round of online surveys on the infection situation of the new crown virus in Hainan Province announced on the 30th showed that as of December 25th, the cumulative number of infections in Hainan Province was close to 50%. The progress of each city and county is different. The city will usher in the peak of infection first, and the rural area may form a second wave of peak. Infection in the elderly population deserves special attention. According to the report, the situation of epidemic prevention and control is still grim and complicated. Next, emergency, outpatient and hospitalization after the onset of infection will have a more serious impact on medical resources. Many places in Zhejiang have recently held press conferences to report the infection situation. According to research and judgment, Quzhou City entered the peak period of infection at the end of December, reached the first wave peak at the beginning of January (around New Year’s Day), and entered a high plateau period, and may reach the second wave peak at the end of January (one week after the Spring Festival). A week or so after the peak of infection, there may be a peak of severe cases; Zhoushan City estimates that the current proportion of infected people in the city has reached 30% to 40%, and the total number of infected people is close to 400,000. In response to rumors on the Internet that Delta strains and other new coronavirus variants have been prevalent in Beijing, Pan Yang, a researcher at the Beijing Center for Disease Control and Prevention’s Infectious Diseases and Endemic Disease Control Institute, recently said that in the past two months, the new coronavirus that has been prevalent in Beijing is Omicron Mutant strain BF.7 branch and BA.5.2 branch. Recently, no mutant strains such as XBB and BQ.1 have been found to be popular in the society, nor have non-Omicron mutant strains such as the original strain and Delta been found to be popular. As the Spring Festival approaches, how to protect vulnerable groups? Zhang Wenhong, director of the Department of Infectious Diseases at Huashan Hospital affiliated to Fudan University, said that currently, the spread of the epidemic in “small places” is not as rapid as in big cities, but the spread lasts longer. Zhang Wenhong, director of the Department of Infectious Diseases at Huashan Hospital affiliated to Fudan University, said that currently, the spread of the epidemic in "small places" is not as rapid as in big cities, but the spread lasts longer. With the return of people during the Spring Festival, it may cause a wave of imported peaks in the local area. Areas that currently have relatively high infection rates will be relatively less affected; areas that used to have very low infection rates will be more affected. For areas where the infection rate is not high, large-scale crowd gatherings should be minimized. Qiu Yunqing, executive vice president of the First Affiliated Hospital of Zhejiang University School of Medicine, pointed out that according to the development of the virus, the peak of severe cases will generally appear 2 to 3 weeks after the peak of infection. In the face of the possible peak of severe cases, how to better protect the vulnerable population? Qiu Yunqing said that from a personal point of view, the elderly and people with underlying diseases are the key groups that develop into severe diseases. Once these people are infected, they must be paid attention to and should not be paralyzed. Many people still do not have enough understanding of the severity of the disease. It is recommended that such people or people with severe symptoms should undergo CT imaging examination and necessary early antiviral treatment at the early stage of infection. On the 30th, Chinese officials issued a work plan to strengthen the prevention and control of the new coronavirus infection in rural areas, requiring strengthening the protection of key groups in rural areas, establishing an information database for key groups, accelerating the increase in vaccination rates for key groups, strengthening health services for key groups, and establishing a green health system for key groups. Channels to ensure timely detection and timely treatment of people infected with the new coronavirus with high risk of severe illness such as elderly people with underlying diseases, clear and smooth referral green channels, and improve referral efficiency. A number of drugs for the treatment of new crowns have been approved, and the National Health Commission holds a video conference with the WHO The production and supply of antipyretic and analgesic drugs is the top priority in ensuring the supply of medical supplies. The Ministry of Industry and Information Technology held a press conference on the 29th and stated that the daily production capacity of ibuprofen and acetaminophen, two key antipyretic and analgesic drugs, has reached 202 million tablets, and the daily output has reached 190 million tablets. The current daily output and supply have increased by more than 4 times. On December 29, the State Food and Drug Administration urgently approved the import registration of Merck's new coronavirus treatment drug with conditions. Patients with moderate to moderate novel coronavirus infection (COVID-19). The next day, the State Food and Drug Administration approved the listing of 12 new coronavirus infection symptomatic drugs such as ibuprofen suspension. Symptomatic treatment drugs. In addition, the National Health Commission and the World Health Organization held a video conference on technical exchanges on the prevention and control of the new crown epidemic on the 30th. epidemic.

