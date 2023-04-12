Home News How to recognize childhood anxiety, anorexia, self-harm and suicidal thoughts – and how to help
Children and teenagers do not feel well. Psychologists and teachers warn us, there is more and more anxiety and depression among children, many have eating disorders. Child psychiatrists talk about an epidemic of suicide attempts and self-harm.

We contacted several child psychologists and psychiatrists and together with them we prepared advice for parents on how to recognize that a child has a mental health problem and how to talk to them about how they feel.

In the article you will read:

  • how to recognize anxiety in children, how it manifests itself and what helps – including an overview of easy exercises;
  • what are eating disorders and how to recognize them;
  • why young people harm themselves and how to talk to them about it;
  • what warning signs do children give when they are having suicidal thoughts.

Anxiety

Anxiety is an unpleasant feeling of fear that is not specific. When we’re anxious, we don’t know what we’re afraid of, experts from the IPčko.sk internet consultancy explain.

“It’s a common feeling that everyone experiences at some stage. What worries one person may not make another feel the same,” they add.

More serious problems can be caused by anxiety when it is disproportionately strong or lasts too long, says psychologist Eva Smiková from the Research Institute of Child Psychology and Pathopsychology.

Some children’s fears and anxieties are typical for certain developmental periods, and they usually come and go, says Smiková. For example, babies are afraid of noise or strangers, preschoolers are afraid of solitude and the dark, supernatural, fairy-tale creatures or various social situations.

“Fear has similar symptoms to anxiety, its cause is usually visible and concrete. It is rational and understandable,” he explains.

When the child is anxious, he also imagines bad things that could happen in the future. “Therefore, fears appear more often in children around the age of eight, and later in older children and adolescents, less concrete fears and anxieties are present, for example about war, family relationships or the political situation,” says Smiková.

The trigger for such states can be, for example, a situation connected with answering questions in front of the class, an exam, graduation, the first day at a new school, the first visit to the partner’s parents, a visit to the doctor.

Recognizing these triggers is critical to managing anxiety.

