How to recycle rainwater for use at home — idealista/news

A day of rain it’s always a bummer. Especially now that, due to climate change, it is no longer a rarity even during spring and summer. But there is a way to turn bad weather into asustainable opportunity. Actually the answer is yes, let’s find out some useful advice for recycle rainwater and use it indoors. Let’s find out how.

How can rainwater be used?

Il rainwater recycling can be one sustainable source if used correctly. It is extremely useful and suitable, for example, for the floor cleaningper washing dishes in the kitchen, and of the car (to extend its uses also outside the domestic context). L’rain watermoreover, it contains less limestone than the current one and is therefore suitable for cleaning any household appliances. Including washing machines and dishwashers.

Not only that, therain water it can also be used for washing laundry or for refilling the toilet flush. You have to be aware of one thing: with rainwater you can make and wash everything in the house. And also outside, that is, you can water the plants and cultivate the vegetable garden.

How to recover rainwater for domestic use?

The simplest and most accessible system for recover rainwater is to intercept the downpipe of the gutters with a fitting that has a filtering system and that makes the water flow into a tank (which is obviously closed to avoid the deposit of impurities).

L’rain water that comes recycled it is not drinkable, but can be drawn (through a tap in the lower part or with a submersible pump) and used to water the vegetable garden and garden, to wash the car or for other cleaning operations. Works of this type can cost a few hundred euros for the most sophisticated column tanks, they already allow for considerable savings.

How to recover rainwater?

Il rainwater recyclinggenerally, it uses the water that comes from the roof, because it runs through the gutters and is channeled into the pipe that takes it directly to the external tank, to then draw directly from it or by connecting to a filter system.

You can install a DIY rainwater recycling system and have a sustainable home thanks to the use of special tanks. There are collection tanks that are not connected to the plumbing and that have a tap to draw water whenever it is needed. They are useful, for example, for watering the lawn and plants, for the vegetable garden, for washing everything from hand washing to windows, from the floor to the car.

How to make rain water clean?

In addition to recycling systems, for those who want to make the best use of rainwater in other contexts as well. The easiest way to disinfect rainwater is to boil it. To make the collected water usable, just bring it to a temperature of 100° C and let it boil for about 10 minutes. This will kill the germs and bacteria present.