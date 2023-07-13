How to relieve cough fast? These are the best home remedies

The drastic change in temperatures has Triggered flu symptoms. In the Caribbean region, because of the rains and the sun, more than one person has a cough.

If that is your case, meet below some home remedies that will help you combat that cough.

Honey with lemon: According to some studies and portals, honey is one of the foods that can relieve coughing. In fact, some pharmaceutical syrups contain honey. Also, it soothes sore throats.

Ginger: Ginger could calm an asthmatic or dry cough, since it has anti-inflammatory properties. Prepare a hot tea with a few slices of ginger. Allow it to cool for a few minutes before drinking it. Add honey or lemon juice to enhance the flavor and further soothe a cough.

Salt water gargle: Stir half a teaspoon of salt into a cup of hot water until dissolved. Let it cool down before using it as a gargle. Keep the mixture in the back of your throat for a few minutes. This will help calm your cough.

Anise, chamomile and cloves: Boil water with the chamomile, once the mixture is ready, lower the heat and add cloves. Let cool and add the anise. Pass the substance through the strainer and swallow the liquid.

