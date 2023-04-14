Although many people believe that having dark circles is reduced to a lack of sleep and rest. However, their appearance is related to many other factors, since they are located in one of the most delicate areas of the body and could be related to hormonal or even circulation problems.

KienyKe.com spoke with Dr. Alexandra Rada, an aesthetic specialist about how to prevent and care for the skin in this area to prevent aging.

On this, the expert referred to the reasons why this area of ​​skin, which is five times thinner than the rest of the body, is more exposed to wrinkling or to the formation of bags.

“Let’s begin to understand that the skin of the eyelid has the main mission of protecting the eyelid, but since it is an area with so much movement, those lines of expression that bother us are more likely to appear,” the doctor began by explaining, stressing that for this reason it is best to a prevention plan so that the skin responds better.

That’s why She works He shared his first tip, use a special cream for this area of ​​the face “an eye contour”.

Although this is not all, as the expert also revealed that it is necessary to massage these areas to help improve circulation and lymphatic drainage that prevents fluid retention. Likewise, Dr. Alexandra Rada spoke of reviewing everything that favors the production of collagen, a vital substance to maintain skin care.

As a last piece of advice, the doctor spoke about the importance of managing stress and keeping muscles relaxed with some homemade recipes that could significantly improve the appearance of dark circles.