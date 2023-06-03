How to restore agriculture to its former glory

Agriculture plays a major role in the economic growth of a country. The DRC has more than 80 million hectares of arable land of which only 10% is exploited. Around the 1957s, during the colonial era, the DRC was one of the countries in the world which exported its products from the agricultural sectors abroad, especially the products of gathering, in particular rubber, palm oil with 15,000 tons a quantity which ranked the DRC as the second largest producer after the Dutch islands, rubber and, among plant products, peanuts and cotton.

All these products were obtained thanks to the Local workforce ie thanks to the expertise of the Congolese recruited. Today the sector shows poor relations. After independence, decadence in the agricultural sector invites itself! Industries experienced a gradual descent into hell In 1965, the budget devoted to agriculture was 1%. A budget that almost suffocated the sector.

Hence the country’s dependence on the outside by importing agricultural products such as rice, corn, etc. The government of the 3rd Republic injected a budget of 2%, which made it difficult to recover. The Fourth Republic wants to try to restore the sector with a small increase in the budget 6% that of agricultural research 0.01% a static figure. the Heads of State meeting in Maputo had proposed 10% of the budget for agriculture to regain markets. Is it possible to restore agriculture to its former glory? Certainly yes with the application of the government policy devoted to the agricultural sector. Because the agricultural system deteriorated with decolonization. the Congolese State must increase the envelope. Provide the agricultural sector with substantial financial and technical resources. Build and rehabilitate throughout the Republic of agricultural service roads for the evacuation of harvested products to marketing centers. Give INERA the means to operate the State must work to strengthen the capacities of farmers and the supervision of peasants and farmers who ensure the urban need for food products for appropriate agricultural practices. This active participation of the local populations will enable them to appropriate modern technologies, factors of a large production. To put means to Develop the techniques related to the greenhouse and the irrigation as under other skies in order to boost the productivity and to fight against the food deficit to increase the productivity.

In the future, the representativeness of young people remains derisory due to the lack of State monitoring in this sector, farmers dissuade their children from following in their footsteps and taking an interest in this profession. Observation nowadays Young people are increasingly less visible in this sector. The profession of farmers is almost aging, how to bring young people back to agriculture this concern is worth its weight in gold.

It is necessary to carry out activities related to the sensitization of young people to strengthen their skills to bring them to have a look turned towards agriculture to strengthen this fight against the cycle of collapse of the agricultural sector perceptible with the recent corn crisis. It has been demonstrated through political speeches and through the media that agriculture is a priority of priorities and not on the ground. Successive governments allocate insignificant budgets to agriculture.

Decision-makers are called upon to review the country’s agricultural policy and draw inspiration from the content of a document drawn up by ODEP and the sustainable agricultural policy to restore the agricultural sector with vast development plans downstream.

MM