CCTV news:Next we focus on the treatment and recovery of 2019-nCoV infection. Everyone is very concerned about how to take antipyretic and analgesic drugs scientifically after being infected with the new coronavirus. Today (December 31), the National Health Commission organized experts in related fields to answer the questions.

Zhang Bo, Director of Pharmacy Department of Peking Union Medical College Hospital:For example, the commonly used ibuprofen and acetaminophen are symptomatic drugs, so the antipyretic and analgesic effect is actually very fast and very effective. Generally speaking, we use it within 1-2 days. It will control the fever and pain, and then the drug can be stopped. This drug does not need to be used for a long time. The second aspect is that when using antipyretic and analgesic drugs, generally speaking, it is enough to choose one type of antipyretic and analgesic drugs. It is not recommended to use multiple antipyretic and analgesic drugs, because many antipyretic and analgesic drugs contain the same ingredients Or similarly, if you choose a variety of antipyretic and analgesic drugs, it will lead to drug overdose. The third aspect, which is also very important, is that before using this antipyretic and analgesic drug, we must read the instruction manual of the drug, including its indications, usage and dosage, that is to say, how much we use each time , how many times a day to use, the total daily dose should not exceed how much, and some precautions. Especially for some special groups of people, such as medication for the elderly, young people or family members should help the elderly to read the instructions of their medicines and medications, so as to ensure the safety of medication for the elderly.

责编：徐皓 ]