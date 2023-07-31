How to service management (part 3) – now it’s getting personal: the service desk in human resources

“Haaatschi!” – you wake up in the morning and your throat hurts, your nose is running and you feel like a bully elephant ran over you? Clear case: You can’t go to work like this. But how do you tell your employer? At this point at the latest, the procedures look very different: from “I’ll call my boss” to “I’ll send an email to the HR department” to “I’ll write an email to HR, the manager, the colleagues * inside, go to the doctor and send a carrier pigeon on the way there” should be all there.

Service management at Seibert Media – convenient for everyone

And how about us? Today you can get a glimpse behind the scenes at Seibert Media – because yes, we have long since integrated (and thus automated) many personnel matters into our service management. This is quite convenient for the employees, because many things that would otherwise require tedious walks from pillar to post (sometimes looking for the right contact person), countless conversations or repeated inquiries, go through a service desk with us. The portal is called “Personal Self Service”.

Whenever a colleague makes a request here, a ticket is generated from it. This ticket then runs into one of the defined queues, which are each assigned to different colleagues from the HR team: For example, if there is an inquiry regarding the company pension scheme, the ticket ends up in the queue of our colleague Timo. On the other hand, if someone wants to clarify something in connection with the private use of the pool car, our colleague Delaina takes care of it. And so the other assets are also clearly assigned to specific employees.

From A for application for workation to Z for uploading a certificate: One portal, different ways to reach your goal

Various portal groups are accessible in “Personal Self Service”:

1) “Generally”: This includes the sick note, certificate (to upload any missing certificates or a newly acquired degree) and other (for all questions that do not fit into any of the other categories).

2) “Contracts & Loans”: If someone would like to adjust their working hours or help out in the Straußwirtschaft they trust in the summer, they can find the right request here. Questions about billing and working hours in general also fall into this category.

3) “(Business trips”: Our pool cars may also be used privately – under certain conditions. Colleagues can borrow these, but have to pay a usage fee that depends on the model. Simply select a model, indicate the date when the car is needed and that’s it!

But because you don’t just need a means of transport to travel, there are other assets: Seibert Medians can apply for convalescence allowance or workation. The service desk can also be used to request the A1 certificate – this is proof that you have social insurance in your home country, in this case Germany. The certificate is necessary if you travel to other EU countries to work there.

4) Last, but not least, the portal offers the sub-item “Family”. When a colleague has added to the family, that is of course always a reason to be happy! And so that there is more time for the baby and less time for filling out forms, our employees can submit inquiries about parental leave and – if agreed accordingly – a subsidy for childcare (for children up to 6 years of age), which can be paid directly to the responsible Land team member staff.

So that you can see how this works in concrete terms, the following is an example from our everyday work.

Successful service management in practice

Our colleague Kai would like one with his teammates Workation make. (This is easily possible with Seibert Media, the country is secondary, but an internet connection must be available.) To do this, he first goes to the portal and selects the menu item “(Business) Travel” from there:

Then he clicks on “Antrag Workation” and gets directly to the request form:

Here Kai then states who will be there, where it should go and from when to when the workation is planned. He can also store additional information here, e.g. E.g. two colleagues will only stay one week or arrive on another day. And if he already has international health insurance, he can also deposit it here.

Equipped with all this information, the ticket is created and ends up on the table with Timo, the responsible colleague from Team Human Resources. Timo looks at everything and then, after a brief consultation with Kai, applies for the A1 certificate. He takes care of the necessary permits and applications to be filled out, while Kai and his colleagues look for suitable housing, compile their packing lists, etc.

So nothing stands in the way of a stress-free workation!

When good things become more or: what else we have planned…

And because it all works so smoothly, our pipeline for expanding service management for Team Personal is well filled!

In the near future it will be possible to report work and commuting accidents, to register for an eye examination or to order a job bike or scooter via the portal. The same applies to our company fitness program (Wellpass) and the company pension scheme.

Why service management in the human resources area?

Our experience shows that everything that can be requested in advance using a form in compressed form no longer has to be requested from the applicant afterwards. Another advantage is that the request ends up directly with the right contact person. All of this has a relieving effect on personal communication, the responsible employees can almost always “get started” directly and the colleague who commissioned the ticket gets the desired result much faster.

Our conclusion: A well thought-out service management has the effect in this case

faster processes, a standardized input channel with defined contact persons, shorter throughput times and happy “customers”!

That means: A classic win-win situation!

Seibert Media is happy to be your partner!

As you can see, we are quite well positioned as a company when it comes to service management in general and IT service management in particular – and not just in the area of ​​human resources. Also ours interne IT and ours operational support are already well on their way.

And how are things going with you? If you are now of the opinion that IT or enterprise service management should be tackled properly in your company, we would be happy to support you! Just contact us and click a non-binding one Appointment with our colleague Kai Becker – he is a specialist in ITSM and is happy to look at your individual challenges with you!

