How to sleep better in hot weather?

Usually the higher summer temperatures (in the West) are greeted with ‘warmth’ but we often forget how difficult it can be to get a good night’s sleep when the heat rises at night. .

Nights during a heat wave can be even more painful when temperatures touch or exceed the heat wave temperature threshold for at least three consecutive days, and this is common in summer.

Many people may find these nights difficult especially without a fan or air conditioning.

According to Dr. Narina Ramla Khan, a sleep expert associated with Silent Night, the bedroom temperature for good sleep should be between 16 and 21 degrees Celsius, and your brain needs a lower temperature than the rest of the body. .

Ramla Khan told The Independent: ‘Getting a good night’s sleep is essential to rehabilitate and balance the body, both physically and mentally, along with information from the day.’

‘For an ideal good night’s sleep there needs to be a slight difference in temperature between our body and our brain, with the head slightly cooler than the body.’

In this situation, what can you do to keep yourself cool and sleep better in hot weather? Here are 20 ways.

1. Store your pillowcases, sheets or pajama suits in the fridge or freezer (but wrapped in plastic wrap).

2. Fill a hot water bottle with ice water and place it on the ‘cooling points’ of your body such as knees, ankles, wrists, neck, thighs and elbows. You can also fill a cold water bottle and freeze it and take it to bed with you.

3. Aloe vera after-sun cream, which is usually found in the refrigerator, can be used to moisturize the bed.

4. Fill an empty perfume bottle with cold water and keep it by your bed and spray it on your face, back of your neck and behind your knees to keep yourself cool.

5. Use thin and pure cotton sheets for your bed which are ideal for keeping cool in hot weather as they are comfortable.

6. Make sure you’re not eating too much protein because it can actually heat up your body by increasing your metabolic rate, according to sleep expert Dave Gibson.

7. Eat spicy food but at least three hours before going to bed. This will make you sweat which cools down the body.

8. Exercise in the morning rather than the evening to prevent overheating.

9. Use lukewarm water for an evening shower to lower your body temperature. The water should not be too cold because your body reacts to sudden changes in temperature by conserving heat.

10. Contrary to tradition, Gibson says we should keep windows closed and curtains closed during the day to keep the house cool.

11. Turn off all electrical appliances in the bedroom that emit heat, even the sockets.

12. Use ice packs to keep your feet cool.

13. Place a bowl filled with ice in front of the fan to cool the air.

14. Drink water regularly during the day but it is not good to drink too much water at night. About half a glass of water before bed will be enough to keep you hydrated and it will also keep you from waking up and going to the bathroom too often.

15. Sleep in a separate bed from your partner, because two bodies means double the heat.

16. In hot weather it is better to sleep on the lower floor.

17. Sleep in cold, wet socks or an old t-shirt.

18. Wash your wrists and feet with cold water before going to bed.

19. If you wake up in the night, rub a menthol stick on your forehead to cool yourself down.

20. Refrigerate a wet flannel an hour before going to bed and place it on your forehead while you sleep.